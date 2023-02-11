A Times West Virginian reader submitted this Cheers for the utility work being done in the Goose Run Road area. Replacement water pipe is being laid and utility line brush removal is on-going. While it’s easy to feel inconvenienced, I appreciate this proactive care. Both teams are working efficiently and have done a nice job of communicating with nearby residents. I recognize the inherent danger in the work, made even more challenging by weather conditions and steep terrain, and give them thanks for their efforts. It’s a little ironic that their success permits one to take for granted the routine delivery of water and power to our doorstep. Kudos!
Jeers to Marion County Commission President Ernie VanGilder and Fairmont City Councilmember Kandi Nuzum for making prayer a political issue. It turns out that when the Marion County Commission voted 2-1 to oppose allowing Nuzum’s National Day of Prayer group from using Palatine Park, things turned way south. A lot of victimhood and cries of stealing one’s religious liberty — far right dog whistles — came into play and VanGilder sided with Nuzum. Double Jeers for them calling the law firm known as Liberty Counsel — a spinoff of Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University — on to the county commission to try and bully the county into letting the prayer event be held at the park. They seem to forget that Palatine Park was designed as a safe place for kids to play and has since been earning a reputation in a 7-county area as a positive entertainment venue that clearly puts Fairmont on the map in ways not previously realized. The reality is if Palatine Park is opened up to Christian groups, it then has to open up to other religious faiths or worse yet, such groups as the Ku Klux Klan or the Satanic Temple.
Cheers to Bobby DeVaul and Linda Longstreth for realizing that the National Day of Prayer, which has been held successfully at the Marion County Courthouse for two decades, was overreaching and turning the whole schtick into a political mess.
