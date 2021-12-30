Cheers to Julie Sole and the clients and staff of the Disability Action Center for their “light” open house showing off their new location across the river. Cheers to all those who donated, volunteers and helped the DAC move to higher ground.
Cheers to Kip Price and Maree Reynolds for their work on this year’s Veterans Christmas Trees in the courthouse. At this time of year, it’s important for all to remember those who fought to get us to where we are. Kip Price would like to ask any who would like to honor a veteran on the trees in the future to contact Maree Reynolds at 304-276-4764.
Cheers to all the volunteers who gave up their Christmas to help those less fortunate. The Soup Opera and the Union Mission were fully staffed on Christmas day and well over 500 meals were served between the two of them.
Jeers to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and his stance against the addition of dental insurance to Medicare. In West Virginia, a quarter of people 65 and older have no natural teeth. It’s a shame something so necessary is being shot down by a senator from a state which needs it most.
Cheers to U.S. Rep. David McKinley and standing by his yes vote for Biden’s physical infrastructure package. West Virginia needs this bill and kudos to McKinley for crossing the aisle and voting for something that will benefit all West Virginians. Jeers to U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney and his politically-motivated comments lambasting McKinley’s yes vote. It’s obvious his comments were for nothing but political gain.
Cheers to Governor Jim Justice and his announcement handing out the remaining $122 million CARES Act funds. $250,000 of that will be coming to Fairmont’s own Union Mission. While the specifics of the funding aren’t clear, the help is needed.
Cheers to Lloyd White and his staff at the Marion County Health Department for their perseverance in the COVID-19 vaccination effort. As White has said many times, “the only way out of the pandemic is to get vaccinated.”
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont and their commitment to improving downtown. A year of events and beautification have certainly paid off and have proven to the community that progress is happening.
