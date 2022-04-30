Cheers to four years of hard work paying off at Middletown Commons with this week’s opening of anchor store Aldi. Many Marion County residents have waited with high anticipation for the chain to set up shop here. Cheers also to the developer, General Acquisitions LLC, for taking on such a project. The best is yet to come.
Cheers to the Marion County Humane Society and The Rambling Root for teaming up April 28 to launch the fundraising campaign “Raise the Woof,” which aims to raise $1.5 million to construct a new, modern shelter on the organization’s property on the way to Monongah. Let’s all pitch in, Marion County, and help them meet their goal.
Cheers to Marion County Schools and the West Virginia Department of Education for working together this past week to host signing events for high school seniors who have committed to serve in various branches of the U.S. military. Patterned after high school athlete signings, these events show how important it is to serve our country.
Cheers to the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative for hosting the “Focus Forward Symposium” April 27. However, Jeers are required for some of the harsh realities that the symposium’s education panelists exposed. Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, said the opioid crisis is tearing down West Virginia in a rather unique way. She said enrollments in higher education are dropping, in part because of rising tuition, but also because parents are simply not there to discuss higher ed with the kids. “When I go around the state and talk to students, I’m seeing very few parents,” Tucker said, in a report by David Kirk. “What I am seeing are a lot of aunts and uncles and grandparents and I’m seeing a lot of really difficult family dynamics and a lot of influence from the opioid crisis.”
Cheers to the West Virginia Jazz Society for setting up a number of performances in the region to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders members who are serving in the war in Ukraine. The first performance is set for Friday, May 6, with the Latin Jazz Messengers of Richmond, Virginia, performing at Brickside Bar & Grille, just off Interstate 79 between Bridgeport and Clarksburg.
Cheers to North Marion High students who raised over $2,000 by collecting spare change for West Virginia University’s Children’s Hospital during their annual “Pennies from Husky Heaven” fundraiser. It’s gratifying to see students get involved and interested in raising money for a children’s hospital and simply helping others.
Cheers to the tough task ahead for the City of Fairmont as it makes official decisions on how to allocate money from the American Rescue Plan Act. This past week’s work session in which councilors discussed the city’s $8 million allocation is a great start.
And finally, Sandra Vaughn, of Fairmont, sends in Cheers for St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Father Joe and Principal Diane Burnside for the tulips that are planted in front of the school along Jackson Street. “It’s wonderful to view while waiting for the traffic light to change and certainly brightens the area.”
