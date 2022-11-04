Cheers to the interim presidents at Pierpont Community and Technical College and Fairmont State University and other top officials at both schools who have vowed to work together and collaborate. As it appears, there is no more looking in the rearview mirror and there’s no longer talk of Fairmont State trying to execute a hostile takeover of Pierpont as evidence in the previous three years. As David Kirk reported this week, “We cannot afford to be at odds with one another. We have to learn how to partner so we can equip students to excel in a very competitive world,” Oxley said. “This is us joining arms and asking how we can benefit this region,” Fairmont State Interim Provost Tim Oxley said. This is exciting news and the community is looking forward to seeing how this unfolds in the months to come.
Cheers to Fairmont State’s EPICS program for international students and the overt ways in which the program is aiming to make those studies feel welcomed on campus, while, at the same time, working to help teach native West Virginia students about the cultures from which the international students come. This is how bridges and true understanding is forged. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to Pierpont Community and Technical College for its dedication this week of its Early Childhood Education program headquarters inside the Gaston Caperton Center in Clarksburg. The center will serve as a laboratory, of sorts, to train students who want to work in daycare centers and other child-centered facilities. The ribbon cutting ceremony also showed the community that PCTC is here to stay and is moving onward and upward.
Cheers to Fairmont State University for working to enhance cultural opportunities in Marion County. Thursday night’s performance by the Morgantown-based Black Diamond Philharmonic Orchestra, was free to the public, and while it may have only been a one-night performance, events like these go a long way to make a community a great place to live and have enjoyment. Music has a way to connect people in ways that most other aspects of life cannot.
Cheers to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for voting early in Fairmont this week and reiterating the message that voting is how real change occurs and that violence is not the answer when one disagrees with an elected official. It is a Jeers-worthy low day for the USA when an elected official has to say words like these knowing that so much violence has taken place in the past two-to-three years in the name of supporting one’s candidate of choice.
Cheers to WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center for hosting a toy drive for its emergency department. Toys can help calm kids who have to go to the ER for what is sometimes a traumatic event. Let’s all pitch in and help them meet their goal.
Cheers to the Little Library that is coming to Middletown Commons side of Apple Annie’s. Kudos to Literacy Volunteers of Marion County for making this happen.
