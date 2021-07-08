Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage for introducing and the school board for subsequently approving what at first glance appears to be a groundbreaking plan to bring students back up to grade level in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interventionists have been used successfully for years in school districts around the U.S. to achieve this very goal.
Cheers to the Morgantown-based PlayWorks, which provides speech and physical therapy to children and physical and intellectual disabilities, for expanding its presence here in Fairmont. Previously housed with the Disability Action Center, PlayWorks has purchased former physician offices on Locust Avenue where it will have a gym and other spaces for their clients.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice’s report Tuesday in which he stated that “more than 1 million” West Virginia residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, his exciting news was paired with news of the new Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus and how it is gaining ground and those who have not been vaccinated will continue to be vulnerable. Get vaccinated now!
Cheers to the now-retired Randy Farley, former Marion County School Superintendent, for serving his hometown school district for 46 years in different capacities. Farley, a native of Mannington, retired June 30.
Cheers to the Op Shop for doing its role in sanitizing Fairmont amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Op Shop employs 104 people who have disabilities.
Cheers to the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission and Fairmont State University for teaming up to establish a community garden on Coal Run Hollow. And what a deal it is for local residents. “Renting a bed at the garden is $20 for the season and the garden supplies everything needed — from seeds to soil to water,” as reported in a recent story.
Cheers to Fairmont resident George L. Johnston who recently “retired” from his volunteer role as a board member for the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority. After 34 years volunteering for the housing authority, and serving the past 15 years as board chair, he is already being missed by his colleagues at the agency. “It’s hard to find a way to adequately acknowledge someone for such dedicated volunteer service,” said Christal Crouso, executive director of FMHA.
Cheers to WVU Medicine and United Summit Center for offering a camp this summer for kids to learn self awareness and coping skills, two life lessons that will serve them well as they become adults. Communities need more programs such as these.
Cheers to Sharon Turner of Morgantown, the second West Virginia resident to be awarded a $1 million prize in Gov. Jim Justice’s “Do It For Baby Dog” vaccine lottery program. The lottery-type program is designed as an incentive to get unvaccinated residents to roll up their sleeves and get their shots.
Cheers to the man that former WVU football coach Don Nehlen said was the best linebacker to come out of the Mountaineers’ program in the last 50 years. Last week, West Virginia University athletics announced it will retire the No. 90 jersey famously worn by linebacker Darryl Talley, a uniform that ushered in a new era of football under Nehlen.
