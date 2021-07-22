Cheers to Gregory Apanowicz and Smallwood Sanitation for diving in and cleaning up the rubble from the old 3 Ways Inn just off U.S. 250 in Bentons Ferry. Area residents are probably also cheering because Apanowicz is considering building a smaller restaurant where the 3 Ways’ salad dressing again would be available.
Cheers to the Fairmont Parks Commission for moving forward with plans to transform Norwood Park into an inclusive play space for young and old and every level of physical ability. It was great to see the community turn out Tuesday to give their feedback on this amazing project that could be yet another gem for Fairmont. Keep these type of ideas coming. However, Jeers to the public that considered going to the public input session but didn’t or those who simply do not believe projects like these do not impact their lives, but they do because a rising tide lifts all boats. This park is a major quality of life issue for Fairmont.
Cheers to Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage for getting the district’s $20.4 million COVID recovery plan approved using funds from the American Rescue Plan to improve HVAC systems in schools along with hiring interventionists and behavioral specialists to take care of the whole child during the coming school year. The overall goal is to help students get back on grade level after experiencing losses in learning connected to remote classes that were put in place during the pandemic.
Cheers to the Tygart Valley United Way and Marion County Schools for coming together for the afterschool program Flipside targeted at middle school students. The program will include homework help, science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities, art activities, socialization and various programs by community groups.
Cheers to the Wall Street firm Moody’s Investors Service for recently assigning an A2 rating to Fairmont State University’s revenue refunding bonds that were issued by the university board of governors. While Fairmont State has “approximately $63.5 million in total debt,” and experienced a decline in enrollment for the past five years, according to Moody’s, the credit rating service reports the university’s financial outlook is stable.
Cheers to the Greater Fairmont Area Council of Churches, the Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change and Marion County Communities of Shalom Inc., for coordinating last Sunday’s COVID memorial service, which included scripture readings, special musical guests and a Hebrew prayer. The inclusive event allowed guests whose lives have been touched by COVID a safe place to consider a time to heal even as the dangerous Delta COVID variant continues to make its way across the U.S. and the world. Many attendees at the event urged guests to get a COVID vaccination now.
Cheers to the various community leaders who have come together in recent weeks to discuss economic development, something desperately needed if Marion County is to lure anyone new here from outside through its Marion Remote program. Every vibrant city and/or county needs a strong economic development apparatus to visit with and meet site selectors who are looking to relocate jobs and facilities to other venues. Now, Fairmont City Council will take up this once controversial topic. Keep it coming.
Cheers to the more than 750 guests who turned out last weekend to meet and greet Ernie Brown Jr. — also known as Turtleman — and Ronnie Adams, a star on History Channel’s show “Swamp People.” Both men turned out at the Crystalline Event Center on Saturday to help raise money to make the Marion County Children’s Discovery Center come to life. When complete and in a building, the center will greatly enhance the quality of life for young and old.
Cheers for people like Eric Efaw, owner of Eric’s Garage in Mannington, and WV Caring chaplain Linda Keever for helping improve the quality of life for Carl Jones, a resident of the Tygart Center skilled nursing facility. Last week, Efaw got to meet Jones who showed off his peppers and tomatoes he is growing in a raised bed garden. In an act of ‘paying it forward,’ Efaw inspired Keever to but Jones the garden, which has brought him great joy this summer.
