Cheers to Mark Webb, secretary of the Student Body at East Fairmont High, for his leadership in devising a plan for the Class of 2020 at each of the three public high schools to have commencement exercises in the middle of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Please ensure that guests wear masks and maintain social distancing in lockstep with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Gov. Jim Justices’ plan for reopening the Mountain State.
Cheers to the different agencies in West Virginia that are using technology to make the state’s fractured foster care system work during this chaotic time. According to Denise McGinty, community resource coordinator with the National Youth Advocate Program in Fairmont, potential foster care families are using the internet to complete foster care applications and required training programs. In Harrison County, one family recently adopted their foster child with the help of video camera systems typically used for criminal court proceedings.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission, which recently received a $100,000 COVID-19 Block Grant. The grants were awarded to each of West Virginia’s 55 counties to pay extraordinary expenses that have come up during the pandemic and the stay-home order and for overtime pay for medical professionals and first responders who are on the front lines of the pandemic.
Cheers to Fairmont State University for making proactive plans to have online classes for students during the summer semester during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move will not only be a more efficient delivery of teaching but will provide much-needed safety in the dubious period of reopening the state.
Cheers to the latest word from Albert Wright, CEO of WVU Medicine regarding the closed Fairmont Regional Medical Center. Wright says the former local hospital building could reopen as soon as next month if each Certificate of Need WVU Medicine has applied for is approved. The plan to reopen FRMC was first announced March 13 at a press conference in which Wright also announced plans to build a completely new hospital just off the Gateway Connector.
Cheers to Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates who, last week, spoke out against Gov. Jim Justice. They said Justice had turned the plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic a partisan issue because he did not allow any Democrats into the reopening planning meetings.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice if what the Democrats said is accurate.
Cheers to the West Virginia Department of Education for teaming up with the College Board, the company that owns and administers the SAT, to set aside Sept. 23 as SAT School Day administration for students who will be seniors during the 2020-21 school year. Administration of the exam will provide seniors who would have taken the state-provided SAT School Day in spring 2020 as juniors with an opportunity to obtain SAT scores in time to be submitted for college admissions and to qualify for the state’s PROMISE Scholarship.
Cheers to five Marion County students who are the newest members of one of West Virginia’s most prestigious academic groups. Monongah Middle School student Jordan Cox, Mannington Middle student Luke Draft, Fairmont Catholic student Charlest Frank, Mannington Middle student Megan Greenly and West Fairmont Middle student Amy Truong are among 223 eighth-graders from across the state who recently earned recognition as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.
