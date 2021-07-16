The City of Clarksburg’s Water Board has had a tough month after children age 6 and under tested positive for lead poisoning.
Now, the city is facing fines after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources issued a notice of violation for failure of compliance.
“The Clarksburg Water Board has failed to notify the public about the risk of lead exposure through the prescribed timeline in the administrative order,” DHHR officials stated in a press release.
Due to the non-compliance, a fine of $5,000 a day for each day will be imposed until the water board is in full compliance with West Virginia Code.
While city officials in Clarksburg attempted to clarify this week that the lead is not in the city water system, that didn’t stop many residents from believing their source of water is contaminated.
DHHR writes: “The issue of lead service lines was first identified by staff in the Bureau for Public Health’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program during environmental lead assessments conducted at the homes of children diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels.”
In other words, the source of the lead poisoning is old legacy lead pipes in homes that were built before codes were put in place outlawing the use of lead pipes.
Now, the Clarksburg Water Board has been ordered to implement a multi-faceted corrective action plan “that will include additional sampling, increased frequency of monitoring, installation of a corrosion control system and an alternate source of drinking water and/or point of use filters for homeowners where elevated lead levels are known from existing sample results and where known or suspected lead service lines exist.”
We support these measures because we believe the city should do everything in its power to protect the health and safety of our children.
We join DHHR officials who are encouraging parents of children younger than 6 who live in older homes serviced by the Clarksburg Water Board to discuss the risks of lead exposure with their child’s pediatrician to determine if precautionary blood lead testing is needed.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children who are exposed to lead can experience brain and nervous system damage, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems.
Meanwhile, the good news is that a solution to this tragedy may be closer than we all realize.
Clarksburg is set to receive $6.34 million from the American Rescue Plan that Congress passed earlier this year.
This marks the first time in U.S. history that cities and counties have access to such large sums of federal funding from one piece of legislation.
While there has not been a dollar estimate presented on how much money it could take to correct the lead pipe situation in Clarksburg, we urge city officials to look into whether American Rescue Plan dollars can be used for such an important quality of life issue.
According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, a review of lead service lines found that West Virginia has about 20,000 lead pipes, and that’s 20,000 more than we should have.
The time to act is now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.