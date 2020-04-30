At Gov. Jim Justice’s Tuesday press conference, both he and Dr. Clay Marsh agreed it was important to focus COVID-19 testing on congregate communities, such as nursing homes and prisons, and communities who are high-risk, such as the African-American community.
At the conclusion of the meeting, however, Brian Abraham, general counsel for the governor, interjected.
“Until we start testing everybody in the public, why would we single out our jail population and give everybody tests?” he asked.
It is astonishing that the governor’s attorney is unable to deduct the answer to his own question, but there are a few reasons to thoroughly test our jail population.
First of all, as of Tuesday, when the meeting took place, the state of West Virginia had only tested 90 inmates and residents at jails, prisons and juvenile facilities. According to Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, the population in those facilities is 9,863, so less than 1% of the population has been tested, compared to the general population, of which 2.28% have been tested.
This disparity is important because across the country, the hardest-hit populations are in prisons and nursing homes because their options for social distancing are extremely limited.
The general public has the ability to practice safe social distancing and stay home as much as possible, while prisoners and other people living in a small space with other people don’t always have that option.
In Ohio, at Marion Correctional Institution, when the state began expansive testing of even asymptomatic inmates, officials found that 78% — or 1,950 inmates — were infected.
Jennifer Wagner, co-director of the Morgantown law firm Mountain State Justice, pointed out that a large scale outbreak in a prison could overwhelm a nearby hospital and put the entire community at risk.
“The sort of general disregard for inmates, whether it’s someone who’s in for failing to meet with their parole officer or a more serious crime, is really troubling,” Wagner said.
She said during this pandemic, incarceration could turn into a “death sentence” for some people.
We would like to see more testing widely implemented in our state, both within the general population and among those in congregate communities.
In an ideal scenario, each and every person in the state would be tested. But until and unless that can happen, it’s important to use the resources we have to monitor those of us who are at the highest risk of infection, including people in nursing homes and prisons. This not only protects our vulnerable but their surrounding communities.
Treating the prison population as subhuman and limiting their access to testing, even though they are at high risk, is cruel and inhumane. We already know a portion of those in prison are serving time for nonviolent or victimless crimes. We also know it is very likely some of them have been falsely convicted.
Most importantly, we know even the worst offenders are still human beings who deserve to carry out their sentences without suffering the cruel and unusual punishment of coronavirus infection.
