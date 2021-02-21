In fiscal year 2019, West Virginia’s state income tax brought in $2.09 billion to state coffers to fund nearly half of the state’s services needed to provide a decent quality of life in the Mountain State.
Now, Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican supermajority are bent on cutting — with the full-blown goal of eventually eliminating — the state’s income tax. However, no one has stepped forward with a solid, logical plan to replace that $2.09 billion needed to run state government.
We urge the governor and the Legislature to pump the brakes on this regressive plan before making a tragic mistake.
One idea being kicked around is hiking the state sales tax to as much as 10%. If this occurs, West Virginia will get to be No. 1 in a rather embarrassing category — having the highest state sales tax in the U.S. Currently, California has the highest at 7.25%.
We urge lawmakers to keep West Virginia’s sale tax at 6%, which is the same for our neighbors in Pennsylvania and Maryland. (Ohio’s sale tax is 5.75%.)
Study after study show that it is always the poor who suffer when state’s cut taxes because, all of a sudden, those states go and hike states sales taxes on household purchases. It’s a great way to keep thousands of West Virginians stuck on federal aid programs, such as SNAP, rather than doing the opposite by creating programs that could lift folks out of poverty, such as job retraining or assistance with childcare.
It’s action like these that help further divide the rich from the poor and, before you know it, the result is a reborn class war. The Charleston-based West Virginia Center on Policy and Budget says the governor’s plan will only help the rich while the poor will continue to stay poor.
“Eliminating the personal income tax would provide huge windfalls to West Virginians with high earnings at the expense of the majority of West Virginians. The inevitable result of such proposals can only go one of two ways: devastating cuts to public services or higher taxes on everyone else,” states a report titled “Eliminating the Personal Income Tax: Ineffective Policy that Would Harm Working WV Families” that was published on Dec. 4, 2020.
And here’s another wrinkle in the cutting of services debate. On Feb. 19, the House of Delegates Health and Human Resources Committee approved House Bill 2626 and handed it off the House Finance Committee. While the bill did not state how much money it would save the state, the bill explains how it wants to shutter the four state-run nursing homes — including the John Manchin Center in Fairmont — to save money.
This is yet another way government missteps hurt the less fortunate. The bill cites high costs of upkeep as the reason to close the facilities, but does not give any guidance as to how the residents of the four facilities would be taken care of with a global pandemic underway. (On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced three cases of the UK Variant of COVID-19 have been identified in West Virginia and said there is a prevalence of the strain in North Central West Virginia.)
It has been proven time and again that cutting taxes does not spur economic growth. We know lawmakers win brownie points with voters when they can go back to their constituents and say they put more money in their pockets, but we have to ask, ‘At what cost?’
