There is so much that went wrong in our nation’s Capitol on Wednesday, that it is challenging to put into words.
The one truth that filters to the top is that Del. Derrick Evans, R-Wayne County, should be brought up on charges for his role in leading what appeared to be a group of followers into the Capitol as part of a mob ambush of Trump supporters hoping they could stop Congress from certifying the results of the Electoral College vote that proved Joe Biden would be president and Kamala Harris would be vice president.
Now, it appears Evans, who was elected by only 37% of the vote, is claiming he took part in this act of sedition, as “an independent member of the media.” If this is true, we question what set of ethics normally used by journalists was he following when he proudly stated his name on video and shouted, “We’re in baby!” after storming the door to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Evans, like others who stormed the Capitol, did so out of fear not from a place of never being heard. In fact, Evans and other Trump supporters’ voices have been the loudest voices in the room during the time Trump has served as president. However, we all know that just because one shouts, it doesn’t make them factual.
Once Evans’ video was posted, it went viral like wildfire over the internet via social media. News outlets ranging from USA Today to The Washington Post to smaller media around the country wrote stories documenting Evans’ behavior.
The saddest part of his treasonous act is that he had just recently took an oath in which he swore to uphold both the U.S. Constitution and the West Virginia Constitution. His act, at face value, looks like a breach of his oath of office just weeks before the legislature kicks off in Charleston.
The good news, if there is any to glean from Wednesday, is that multiple elected leaders in West Virginia quickly issued statements condemning Evan’s actions despite having only viewed video that was released on social media.
“He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today. While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said West Virginia House Speaker Clay Hanshaw, R-Clay.
Hanshaw characterized Wednesday’s mob attack as “unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”
West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Belinda Biafore took the condemnation a step further and asked that Evans be removed from office.
“He must be held accountable for participating in an act of insurrection against the United States government and risking the lives of lawmakers and Capitol police. The West Virginia Democratic Party calls for his immediate resignation from the House of Delegates and that he be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
One thing is clear, Del. Derrick Evans is not West Virginia. He does not speak for the heart and soul of this great state. What he did was extraordinarily ignoble and delusional. West Virginia needs elected officials who believe in and follow the rule of law, not conspiracy theories and crazy cult movements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.