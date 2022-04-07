Marion County school parents and taxpayers need a wake-up call.
The manner in which Marion County Schools’ financials are being operated are simply not sustainable.
School Superintendent Donna Hage said it herself during Monday’s meeting.
Hage said the school board gave her the task of reducing by 10 percent the number of positions the district is above the state funding formula. Hage said she accomplished that request and is acting on that plan all without any teachers losing their jobs.
However, the board apparently caved in Monday because someone on social media got everybody stirred up and emotional without any considerations about the long-term financial impact.
The result looks really bad for the school board. It looks as though school board members are more concerned about protecting their seats on the board than doing the heavy lifting required in making these transfer decisions.
The board also, by way of its votes, prevented the superintendent from accomplishing the directive that very same board gave her. Talk about a conundrum.
As we reported, according to a document Hage presented to the board, the “optimal excessive cost” for personnel that the local voter-approved levy can cover is $10.7 million. This year, the county spent $2.7 million more than that optimal limit on personnel.
In other words, the district’s budget is $2.7 million out of whack and Hage is trying to right the ship. The community and the school board need to get behind her and let her be the leader they hired in 2021.
Here is a highly-educated, highly-experienced, highly-motivated superintendent who has come to Marion County and has made visible positive changes since July 1, 2021.
It’s time the community and the school board let her lead.
We understand that children are behind on grade-level skills due to the remote-learning model from the pandemic, but we need a school system that is going to function within its financial means.
The days may be gone when every hollow in West Virginia had its own community school and we respect the fact that parents get attached to principals and teachers, but cuts have to be made just like in the era when the school district was forced to shut down those hollow schools and merge them with other nearby schools.
Marion County parents also need to understand that this school district does an exemplary job with the financial resources it has. Parents need to also realize that if the student population continues to drop, so will the money coming from the West Virginia Department of Education continue to drop.
So, going forward, the school board needs to allow Hage to do her job and also push her to look at other tough decisions where expenses can be cut, such as the district office and other areas.
This is your wake-up call, Marion County.
