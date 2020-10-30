We applaud the decision made by three of the founding members of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission who are resigning effective Nov. 6.
Chair Brett White and members Gia Deasy and Marianne Moran are on the record with the stated desire to be replaced by persons of color, members of the LGBTQ community or “individuals from other underrepresented or marginalized groups.”
“From the very beginning when we were appointed to the Human Rights Commission, it was certainly not missed that we were looking around the room at seven white individuals sitting around a table,” said White. “As things have progressed and as we have continued to do good work and put things in place for the commission, it became very clear to us that the community and ourselves wanted the commission to be more diverse.”
In the meantime, Fairmont City Council is taking up an ordinance to institute staggered terms on the commission so that each position will not have to be filled at the same time. Staggered terms will also allow for continuity of mission and not lead to a lull with no work to tackle.
We believe the actions by these three individuals — tied in with the staggered terms — will make the Human Rights Commission more stable and help sharpen its focus.
So, why make this move now? How will the commission work to enact true change in the future, whereas, up to this point, it has appeared to meet without a solid mission and goal.
Up to this point, the commission has issued statements opposing the unsavory language used on social media by two city council members who have both been censured and rebuked by their fellow council members, but other than that, the commission appears to have no oversight or regulatory authority about what could be considered a human rights violation that would take place in the city.
It’s actually not clear either what issues citizens are asked to bring before the commission to hear and/or investigate?
Or perhaps some of the events of the past year have brought about a long-overdue awareness to Fairmont? Perhaps some even thought, ‘George Floyd could have happened here’ or perhaps it’s one of the things the city can do to appear more welcoming beyond its borders.
Moran is concerned that no one from one of these underserved groups would step forward to apply.
“I’m very sad to be leaving, but they wanted three [resignations] and I was willing to do that for the good of the whole. My only concern with doing this is that city council will not get enough diverse applicants. That’s always a possibility,” she said.
Either way, we applaud these members’ and the tough decisions they made to step down so diversity can be interjected into the commission’s mission.
Leveraging diversity among commission members could lead to fulfilling different, unmet needs of the community.
“No one knows the needs of your community better than the people who live in it,” according to the Manhattan, Kansas-based human resources consulting firm CivicPlus.
We urge every resident who is a person of color or LGBTQ to call City Manager Valerie Means and find out the process to go about applying to sit on the Fairmont Human Rights Commission.
