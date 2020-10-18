While the specific incident or incidents were not made public, apparently someone within Fairmont city government recently was involved in a kerfuffle surrounding politics.
This past Tuesday, city council took steps to put a stop to the divisiveness by passing an ordinance proscribing — forbidding, especially by law — “certain political conduct, which has become disruptive of City processes,” states the request for city council action, which is sort of a cover sheet for the ordinance. “This proscription applies to all City officials, whether elected, employed or appointed.”
“No Mayor, Council Member, City Official or City Employee shall, directly or indirectly, engage in the following conduct on any City owned or controlled real property, or in any City-owned vehicle or while wearing a City uniform and any clothing with City insignia,” states the ordinance.
Employees and council members are prohibited from wearing anything from the realm of politics — political buttons on their apparel, stickers, clothing...accoutrement or accessory of any kind or nature, not even to promote their own campaign or on behalf of another candidate’s campaign. Employees, appointed committee members and council are also prohibited from soliciting campaign donations, using their influence or authority to affect the nomination, election or defeat of a political candidate or committee.
Staff and council are also not allowed to “Coerce or command anyone to pay, lend or contribute anything of value to a political candidate or committee.” City council candidates are also prohibited from campaigning for other local city council candidates.
The only thing exempt from the new ordinance are appointee, city council and city employee privately-owned vehicles that may have an attached political sign, magnet or sticker while legally parked in city-owned or controlled parking lots.
We understand the city needs to put an end to the divisive nature of mixing politics with the workplace because we all need a safe workplace, but we question whether banning personal political apparel is limiting free speech under the First Amendment.
What could be the real tragedy here is there are years of case law regarding political speech and political activity in the workplace that have maneuvered through the courts in multiple states.
In a white paper titled “Balancing Act: Public Employees and Free Speech,” attorney David Hudson of The First Amendment Center states, “Courts in the 19th and early 20th centuries simply rejected public employees’ claims of freedom of speech. They reasoned that workers waived their constitutional rights once they accepted public employment.”
Hudson cites an 1892 case that ended up in the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts involving New Bedford, Mass. police officer John A. McAuliffe who was accused of doing political canvassing in the town while on duty despite the fact that the police department already had strict policies in place prohibiting such activity whether on or off the job.
The mayor of New Bedford fired McAuliffe for violating a police department regulation that even went so far as to prohibit membership in a partisan club.
Massachusetts Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, who would later go on to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, ruled that, “The petitioner (McAuliffe) may have a constitutional right to talk politics, but he has no constitutional right to be a policeman.”
The Holmes ruling and many that have since followed are often referred to as carve outs. We just question how far the carving will go before all our rights are affected.
