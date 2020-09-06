This past week began with West Virginia University President Gordon Gee writing a letter admonishing students that were witnessed on a weekend night waiting in line outside a downtown bar not wearing face coverings or practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Morgantown and Monongalia County bars were opened two days before Gov. Jim Justice ordered them all closed once again.
By the end of the week, the situation had led Monongalia County’s House of Delegates members to write a letter to the governor urging him not to finagle with the current methodology in how COVID-19 cases are counted.
We urge Gov. Jim Justice to leave the system alone and stop making it look like manipulation is taking place to allow someone to look good.
WVU is not an island. It is a living organism that breathes a tremendous amount of life into Mon County and North Central West Virginia in the form of economics, vitality and culture.
The university’s students are interwoven into the community and about a five county area surrounding the school.
It’s students come from all 50 states, each of West Virginia’s 55 counties and 128 countries around the world.
WVU students not only live on campus, they live in housing throughout Monongalia County. Some students, faculty and staff even commute to the campus from other counties, such as here in Marion County.
It is ludicrous to believe that the university’s COVID-19 cases could be parsed out from the county’s total number of cases.
“WVU is not a bubble,” said Del. Evan Hansen, (D-Monongalia). “None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red on the state’s color-coded map,” he said, “but it’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see.”
When Friday began, Monongalia County started the day as orange due to its number of positive COVID-19 cases. However, by close of business Friday, officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had moved the entire county to red.
In the bigger picture, in rules previously laid out by Justice, any county showing up as red is not allowed to have its schools host in-person classes or participate in extra-curricular activities, including prep sports.
There is zero integrity in changing the rules in the middle of the game. In other words, that horse is already out of the barn.
At one point in this chaotic COVID-19 conundrum, West Virginia officials bragged on themselves for not being like other states where hundreds and thousands of cases were identified and deaths were occurring daily. Now, that’s simply no longer the case.
From Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, the DHHR reports that 127 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 243. That’s a 109.48 % increase in just 36 days.
The governor should go ahead and lump us in with every other state that has scoffed at the severity of the virus because poor leadership apparently trickles down to reckless behavior on down the food chain.
We call on Gov. Jim Justice to quit playing games and keep integrity in the system.
