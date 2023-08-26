Excitement filled the air this week as Marion County Schools opened and kicked off the 2023-24 school year.
School began barely a month after the West Virginia Department of Education released test scores that showed improvements over the test score results from 2022.
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said, “as a district we increased at every grade level assessed” those being grades 3 through 8 and 11th grade “from 2021-22 to 2022-23 in (English Language Arts) and math.”
One bright spot to point out here is Fairmont Senior High’s performance in mathematics. They ranked 9th in the entire state.
“We have 3 middle schools in the Top 20 in math performance when considering the whole state: Fairview, Barrackville, and Monongah middle,” Heston stated in a text exchange.
Overall, Marion County Schools rank in the Top 10 in West Virginia based on test scores.
These are high notes on which to begin the school year and we applaud the obvious hard work of every parent, faculty and staff member who are “doing the work,” as Heston said.
These are definitely aspects to help set the tone for a successful school year. Who wants to host your first board meeting of the new school talking about the “bad stuff,” but let’s face it, the bad stuff is not going away. In fact, it’s rather unsustainable.
Finances have become the gigantic elephant in the room.
The district begins the school year with at minimum a $3 million hole that appears to keep growing deeper.
At this past Monday’s school board meeting, Heston announced that the district is down 177 students, and has a record number of 706 students being homeschooled and another 146 students are getting Hope Scholarships to attend a private or church-based school elsewhere. Losing the homeschoolers and Hope Scholarships translates in to those dollars not being given to Marion County, but to some other entity.
And since the state’s antiquated funding formula is still on the books, which many educators and lawmakers say was written for an era that reflects a growing state population instead of the current population shrinkage reality, these new stats hit Marion County’s pocketbook pretty harshly.
Losing 177 students represents an estimated loss of between $831,000 and $849,000 this fiscal year to the district.
While we understand that in many school districts around the country, some parents do not enroll their children into public school until after Labor Day, but if past performance is any indicator, that number of 177 isn’t really expected to drop by much in the coming weeks or months.
So, where does that leave Marion County, as a whole? Where are the taxpayers’ hearts and minds when they read information like this?
Are residents going to call their respective Marion County Board of Education member and urge them to right the ship, stop the bleeding?
We suggest it’s fourth and long and Marion County is behind the opposing team.
As the district’s Treasurer Scott Reider said last spring, the bleeding has to stop.
“Since October 2017, Marion County Schools has lost 612 students. To put that in perspective, East Fairmont High School had 606 students in grades 9-12 at October 2022,” Reider stated via email last spring.
As the student population has shrunk, the budget that funds administrative positions has not shrunk, therefore, putting Marion County Schools at a spending level that exceeds what the state’s funding formula will pay for. It’s the equivalent of a family being upside down in a mortgage where the home loan has a higher principal than the home is worth.
On top of this reality, the COVID funds the district received that have been plugging the funding holes, is going to end.
In the coming weeks, the board and central office staff need to have the first of many workshops to begin strategizing a plan that leads to solvency. Neither Heston nor Reider can do this in a vacuum.
Again, we cry, “Stop the bleeding!”
