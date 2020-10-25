In 8 days, voters around West Virginia and the U.S. will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election.
Pundits of all stripes have characterized this election in numerous ways, but no piece of rhetoric will change the fact that voting is central to what it means to be an American.
Regardless of how many times we’ve heard it, men and women have given their lives to defend our right to be free and live in a country where we have a say in our government. That means, the right to vote came with a great price and is as precious as that great document our Founding Fathers wrote, the U.S. Constitution.
For years, presidents and heads of state from different democracies around the world have spoken of the importance of voting.
On July 8, 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave a speech in Marietta, Ohio in which he honored voters and democracy in general.
“Let us not forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country.”
We are democracy and voting is our outward display of putting democracy into action.
Many people around the country have already begun to take such action.
If early voting and the number of absentee ballot requests in West Virginia are any indication, people are actually getting off the sofa and casting ballots in record numbers this year.
In a news release from Oct. 20, the West Virginia Secretary of State office said that 91,298 absentee ballots had already been turned in across the Mountain State out of 138,073 total ballots that were requested this year.
On the first day of West Virginia Early Voting, there were reports from around the state of voters waiting in line before the polls opened so they could enthusiastically walk in and cast their ballots ahead of Nov. 3.
Locally, Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid characterized that same phenomenon here as ‘surprising’ and ‘exciting.’
It’s simply too easy to sit around and lament that, “My one vote is’t going to change anything. I’m not voting.”
In prior years, that negativity would be met with, “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain when they do something you disagree with.”
In 1998, police officer Kevin Entze was running for a state House seat in Washington as a Republican. Of the 11,700 votes cast, he lost by one vote. He later found out that one of his fellow police officers failed to turn in his ballot.
“He left his ballot on his kitchen counter, and it never got sent out,” Entze told Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Each election cycle, it seems the stakes grow higher and higher.
There are many elections that have been decided by one vote. For those who don’t understand the power of the vote, think of it in the same manner as paying taxes.
Taxes are paid by the masses to fund the needs of the community at large. Thus so, votes — like tax dollars — accumulate to give voters a voice in their government.
Perhaps former President Lyndon B. Johnson said it best in an address on Aug. 6, 1965 when he signed the Voting Rights Act into law.
“The vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison men because they are different from other men.”
There are never perfect candidates, but by not making a choice, you have perhaps made a daunting choice.
