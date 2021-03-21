This week’s news that Friendship Fairmont is being asked to move out of the Marion County Courthouse due to the actions of a few “bad actors” is disappointing.
At the same time, however, we believe that folks who need help with homelessness or substance use disorder should be given, and should follow, a set of rules while seeking help.
The Times West Virginian has been supportive of the concept of establishing a “friendship room” in Fairmont ever since the idea was first discussed in 2019 at meetings of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition and we continue to believe in and support the concept.
And even though the issue finally came to a head this month, we can’t help but ask ourselves and wonder if this situation could have been avoided from the onset.
Were security guards ever considered? Was there clear communication with the individuals who caused the kerfuffle to explain they would be banished if their negative behavior continued? We all need a set of rules to follow, particularly those living with addiction.
There has to be a better way to make this work. Looking back as past misgivings can often offer a clearer path forward.
We agree with Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott when he said the clientele of Friendship Fairmont should not be villainized for their actions.
Originally, when Friendship Fairmont was offered space on the fourth floor of the county courthouse annex, there was a belief that some of its clients would be positively influenced by those who have to go check in with the Marion County Day Report Center, which is housed on the second floor in the same building.
“We thought, maybe they’ll come in and see the light and see there is help out there,” Elliott said. “I think it’s a great program, it just was in the wrong place.”
With a number of vacant buildings in downtown, it’s hard to believe there is no space for Friendship Fairmont to move to.
Perhaps this is an opportunity for a true, open community discussion on the issue of homelessness and substance use disorder in Fairmont and Marion County.
What if the county commission, officials from the City of Fairmont, Main Street Fairmont, the Quick Response Team from the Marion County Health Department, the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and other interested groups, hold a Town Hall? Get the “average Joe” involved and discuss and listen to the options.
Great things can happen when a web of ideas are tossed around and everyone comes to an understanding that you’re all seeking a solution. This is what healthy communities do. They hash it out, shake off the bad and regroup in unity.
There has to be some healthy way to strike a balance between the needs of those living on the margins and the needs of government and the business community.
Going forward, when Friendship Fairmont finds a new location, we hope enough safeguards will be put in place to ensure incidents like this are a thing of the past.
Study after study shows that people will rise to your level of expectation of them.
Let’s all work to expect the best.
