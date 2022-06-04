If there is any kind of lesson to be learned in the aftermath of the Fairmont State University board of governors’ decision to end President Mirta Martin’s contract in July rather than allowing it to run out in December, it’s that the university has a huge transparency problem.
While we understand that many issues a university deals with are confidential, such as personnel and student privacy, there are other issues that should be brought to light for the greater good of the community and to inform the public of how its tax dollars are being spent. When issues of community importance are kept in the darkness, it only erodes the public trust and creates a long-term negative reputational impact, not to mention a wave of gossip that spread without control.
Take for example, the initial press release that was distributed the night of May 18 hours after the board voted to cease Martin’s contract. The press release stated that Fairmont State would use the Washington, D.C.-based firm AGB to assist in a national search for a new president.
However, that verbiage has since been removed from the university’s archives and calls to AGB by the Times West Virginian have not been returned.
Regardless of the status of a presidential search, the public deserves an update on what is going on in terms of leadership at the university.
Another item of concern is The Merchant Street Center, the building that has sat idle since Martin came on board in 2018 in East Side. The vacant building was supposed to be a catalyst for reconnecting Fairmont State with the greater community. However, no plan was announced until May 12 about how the top floor of the building would be transformed into an art gallery to showcase student and faculty works and the lower floor would house the university’s Forensics Program and yet-to-be-created Police Academy.
Why did it take four years to develop a plan for the Merchant Street property? What are the costs involved? What kind of revenue will the Police Academy generate? Was a study even done that justifies spending money to create a Police Academy at a time other programs were being cut in order to trim losses?
And then there are the costs of legal fees involving the lawsuits that resulted in the police academy proposal being taken all the way to Charleston to be settled by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Who paid those costs? The taxpayer did, of course.
And the largest piece of unfinished business is the spring 2020 decision to end the university’s theatre arts and music education programs. No transparency has arisen to date even after a group of arts supporters filed a lawsuit asking for the university to bust open the books and justify why they shuttered the two programs.
As previously reported in the Times West Virginian: “One reason the board made the decision to discontinue the music and theatre majors was because of the cost to maintain them versus the number of students who enroll and graduate from the programs each year. However, Celi Oliveto said the costs the group found in 2019 program reviews don’t add up to the figure Fairmont State has claimed.”
“We have a cost for the two programs,” Oliveto said. “They actually come from I think the 2019 program review for music and theatre, and those two numbers don’t add up to the $917,000 number that Fairmont State reported that they cost. We just want to find out where they’re getting that $917,042 number from.”
Closing those two programs has left a bitter taste in the community’s collective mouth since that time. A recent production the university staged forced professors to beat the bushes to recruit students who were willing to volunteer and learn how to act on the fly.
The bottom line is the community game of pass the message around the circle, i.e., gossip, will only continue until Fairmont State can find a way to communicate better with the community. When that happens, everyone wins.
