In the first few months that the COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed, Gov. Jim Justice made the rounds of most of the national and cable news networks touting the Mountain State’s percentage of vaccination compliance.
At the time, Justice said West Virginia health care workers had found a way to get more doses out of a vial of the vaccines that were shipped. Justice said, “We’re getting more squeal out of the pig,” than other states and that is why our numbers were so high.
My, how times have changed.
Now, West Virginia has taken its place among the bottom three of 50 states in vaccination compliance.
This fact is both disappointing and ironic given the fact that for years — decades almost — West Virginia led the way in the U.S. in childhood vaccination compliance when compared to the other U.S. States.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, West Virginia has 1.792 million residents, of which 20.1% — or 358,400 residents — of that figure are under age 18.
However, as of April 24, only 553,705 eligible residents have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. That equates to approximately 38% vaccine compliance when subtracting those below the age of 18. (Teens age 16 and up are now eligible to get the vaccine in West Virginia.)
Regardless of what plays out with the numbers, we are simply not doing our best and we all know we can simply do better.
Many health care professionals point to rumors and misinformation as the key reasons residents are refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
“About a third (35%) of people living in rural areas said they probably would not or definitely would not get a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to about a quarter of suburban (27%) and urban residents (26%) who said the same,” according to research published in January in the Journal of Appalachian Health.
However, a growing number of health care experts report that social media has become a hotbed of COVID-19 vaccination misinformation in the same manner that misinformation was spread about the pandemic, as a whole, during the past 13 months.
Such low numbers in vaccination compliance come at a dangerous point in the pandemic.
West Virginia has already had at least 130 residents test positive for COVID-19 after being fully-vaccinated, in what have been dubbed “breakthrough cases.” At the same time, there are a growing number of COVID variants identified in North Central West Virginia. The danger the variants pose is they appear to be more robust and untouchable by the current slate of vaccinations available.
Around the U.S., health officials report approximately 5,800 so-called breakthrough cases to which 74 deaths have been attributed.
The other factor playing in to all of this is Gov. Justice has loosened up restrictions on seating in restaurants and other venues, as well as lowering mask requirements in such places as gyms. There have also been a number of high school basketball games and other sporting events where high schools have had to forfeit games due to COVID-19 protocols.
And the most unfortunate reality of the pandemic is that, if we admit it, we probably know someone who knows someone who has had a friend or family member die of the coronavirus.
Caution and mask wearing and all of the standard COVID-19 health and safety precautions still need to be practiced, but most of all, turn off the social media misinformation and get a vaccination.
Maybe then, things can return to what will probably become the new, new normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.