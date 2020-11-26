While the novel coronavirus has devastated families, businesses and the economy, there is so much more to be thankful for in 2020.
We are thankful for Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church, Morning Star Baptist Church and Chestnut Ridge Church for canceling services amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases. This is the responsible action to take given the fact that many churches have been blatantly refusing to follow social distancing and face mask guidelines, which have turned worship into “super-spreader” events that have led to multiple new cases of the coronavirus.
We are thankful for Marion County residents such as 91-year-old Barbara Ellen Fox, who for 72 years, has helped Marion County elections run smoothly, as well as being a mentor and trainer for other elections workers. Her kudos come at an especially important time when Democracy and the integrity of elections are under attack across the U.S.
We are thankful for Friendship Fairmont in marking its first year as a peer recovery center in service to those living with addiction or homelessness. The nonprofit center — primarily funded by the Morgantown-based nonprofit Milan Puskar Health Right — is operated by trained peer counselors who are themselves living through recovery and can, therefore, better relate to those who need help.
We are thankful for the Marion County Commission for playing a key role in making Friendship Fairmont come to life by giving the center space in a county building. The center is a testament to what great things can happen when a community starts an open and honest conversation about an issue.
We are also thankful for the Quick Response Team launched mid-year by the Marion County Health Department to help local residents who have survived a drug overdose. The QRT team has put down the cudgel of punishment and flipped the equation to get to the root of how to help a person pull themselves out of addiction and get back to clean living. As one QRT member said, ‘let’s have a sandwich and talk.’
We are thankful for the diligence and perseverance of the members of the Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change in trying to enact positive change in the use of certain deadly law enforcement tactics within the Fairmont Police Department. In the aftermath of the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Wisc., the pastors want Fairmont Police to end the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
We are thankful for the hard work of community leaders, WVU Medicine and Gov. Jim Justice to bring back hospital care to Fairmont and Marion County. When it opened in June, as a campus of WVU Medicine, Fairmont Medical Center had 10 emergency patient rooms and 10 in-patient rooms. However, with the recent surge in COVID-19, the same leaders have stepped in to add 32 more beds to the hospital in case the need arises.
We are also thankful to the West Virginia Press Association for honoring The Times West Virginian with First Place in September in the category of “Best In-Depth or Investigative Reporting” for our 2019 series “Homelessness: Life on the Street.” We can’t do quality work like this without readers like you.
And, finally, we are thankful for every reader of The Times West Virginian, as well as every advertiser. Our hope is the that the best is yet to come.
