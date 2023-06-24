Like the seasoned politician he has become, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is convinced he is going to help the GOP take back the majority in the U.S. Senate when he is elected in 2024.
However, we say he may need to pump the brakes on his victory celebration party thus far.
As CBS News reported this week, the Justice administration is currently under federal scrutiny for his highly-publicized and extraordinarily dubious COVID-19 vaccine publicity stunt campaign affectionately called “Do It For Babydog.”
CBS’ investigative reporting comes on the heels of a letter written in March by fellow GOP‘er, Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam County, who stopped short of accusing Justice of laundering money with COVID relief funds. Tarr, who serves as chairman of the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee, wrote to the Inspector General of the U.S. Treasury Office asking for a review of how Justice transferred approximately $28 million in federal COVID funds to the Governor’s Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund.
Overall, Justice ran the largest COVID lottery in the U.S. having spent $28 million on cash, cars and scholarships, while neighboring Ohio spend $13 million and Maryland spent $4 million.
According to the CBS report, federal investigators have subpoenaed records surrounding the purchases of the trucks Justice gave away to West Virginia residents who entered into a lottery simply for getting their COVID-19 vaccination. Some of them were awarded expensive vehicles with costly interior upgrades. It’d be rather interesting to learn what kind of state bidding process was used to purchase all of those vehicles as well. As the phrase was coined during Watergate, ‘Follow the money.’
In their reporting, CBS interviewed Nicholas County resident Grace Fowler who won a “customized” Dodge Ram truck in the “Do It For Babydog” hullabaloo. She received the truck from Justice on July 14, 2021. Fowler didn’t know it at the time, but she was later slapped with a personal property tax bill for $20,000 as the truck’s value was inflated.
Fowler told CBS she was forced to sell the truck a year later, as did many other vehicle “winners” in Justice’s publicity stunt.
In the report, Republican State Auditor J.B. McCuskey raised many questions about the expenditures surrounding Justice’s use of COVID funds.
“It’s very, very hard for me to manage in really short timeframes ‘Is this OK? Is this legal? Where’s this going? What was the contract? Where’s the documentation? Where are the dates, right?,” McCuskey told the reporter.
At the time of Justice’s dog and politician show, many West Virginia residents and media outlets questioned whether “Do It For Babydog” was actually saving lives or merely garnering national attention for a governor who has a string of highly-publicized legal challenges ranging from owing fines for violations at his coal companies to having his properties sold on the courthouse steps in Raleigh County.
There is tremendous concern about the expenditure of $10 million in COVID funds Justice allocated to Marshall University, which used the funds to build a $14 million baseball stadium.
In his Tuesday media briefing — media events that were borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic — Justice brushed off the CBS report as a “hit piece” stopping short of calling on his former president’s use of the ill-informed pejorative “fake news.”
And even before his statewide tours for the “Do It For Babydog” lottery, West Virginia Democrats for months cried out for more oversight on how the federal COVID dollars would be spent.
Perhaps it’s incumbent upon the West Virginia Legislature to take some action now and try and rein in the governor while there’s still time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.