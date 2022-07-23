Here we go again.
West Virginia legislators are being beckoned to Charleston for a special session, this time to pass a bill that would lower the state income tax by 10% with the long-term goal of total elimination of the income tax.
Now, we fully support putting money back into hardworking people's pockets, but what we cannot support is the old adage of 'Robbing Peter to pay Paul' and that's exactly what's going on here.
It's almost as if Gov. Jim Justice is expecting every year in our future to have the same type of revenue surplus that we have currently, which is what he hopes will fill the gap that the tax cut would create. In short, that's not a plan at all.
Justice is also functioning under the misconception that people will flock to West Virginia if the income tax is lowered or fully eliminated. There are only eight states in the U.S. that have no state income tax. However, New Hampshire taxes individual income on dividends and interest income but not other forms of income. In other words, people who are choosing a place to move to, do not sit down over morning coffee asking the question, 'What's the income tax rate in Georgia?' or wherever.
Despite how hard Republicans try to convince us otherwise, taxes fund essential government services. It's called every citizen doing their fair share for the greater good of society.
Here's the worst part of the tax cut proposal. According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, "the wealthiest 20 percent of West Virginians would receive 62 percent of the total $250 million tax cut, with the wealthiest one percent of West Virginians receiving 14 percent of the tax cut."
This type of proposal is nothing new under the sun.
In fact, it's been done in other states that, like West Virginia, had Republican Supermajorities in both chambers and the scenario did not play out too well.
Kansas, where former U.S. Sen. Sam Brownback was elected governor, has lived through a tax cut crisis that resulted in serious cuts to education and transportation spending. The budget shortfalls got so bad in Kansas that public schools had to cut back to four days a week. However, if you were to ask Brownback today if his experiment worked, he'd definitely say yes.
Some of Brownback's critics called him delusional when referring to his tax cuts.
What did happen in Kansas as a result of the tax cuts was the equivalent of an intra-party revolt among Kansas Republicans.
Moderate members of the Kansas GOP took over and re-inserted some reason and common sense back into state taxes and spending. Today, the cuts of the Brownback era have been restored and education and transportation normalized.
"When Kansas cut taxes, its bond rating went down, and it had to cut central services such as education and infrastructure. After seeing this, a majority of Kansans decided they would not prefer to keep the tax cuts," according to the Brookings Institute.
How about instead of focusing on a 10% state income tax cut, Governor Justice, you take up the issue of the state foster care system, which is back in court, or making the state education funding formula more equitable?
We need to improve the lives of our children before we consider putting more money back into the pockets of the state's wealthiest residents.
