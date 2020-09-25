What a difference seven months can make.
On Feb. 18, Fairmont residents were shocked with the news that Fairmont Regional Medical Center would close in 60 days and take with it 528 high-skill, high-wage jobs.
The bad news not only meant job losses, it meant Marion County residents would immediately have fewer choices when making decisions about their health care needs.
And not even a month after that shock, Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-home order as the U.S. braced for the COVID-19 pandemic. And then on March 13, the governor came to Fairmont to offer some hope that we would again have a hospital.
At first, it was believed that the old Fairmont Regional building would be needed as a COVID-19 surge facility, but that was never necessary because of the steps put in place to stop community spread.
Fast forward to this month and not only do we have Fairmont Medical Center, a hospital campus of WVU Medicine, functioning out of the former FRMC facility, but there are plans for other facilities that will provide more health care access to Marion County residents than ever.
The first such announcement was last week, when Morgantown-based Mon Health System held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for a new clinic it is setting up in the Interstate 79 Technology Park, bringing with it a cardiologist and other practitioners to give Marion County residents more health care choices.
That’s not to mention that Mon Health has also pledged to build a 10-bed community hospital less than two miles from the Tech Park in Pleasant Valley, which will again, give Marion County residents greater access to health care services. And when you consider the easy access provided by United Hospital Center in Bridgeport and J.W. Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, Marion County residents are doing OK in terms of access to excellent health care choices.
And, the need is there.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia ranks No. 1 in the nation in the number of diabetes cases per capita and No. 3 in the nation in the number of cancer cases per capita. Both of these diseases are costly and require access to skilled medical professionals while undergoing treatment and follow-up care.
However, we believe that this sudden health care services revival that’s underway paired with other forward-thinking projects, Marion County is sitting ready to be a hub of activity for North Central West Virginia.
The I-79 High-Tech Park continues working to lure different departments of the federal government outside The Beltway to the park here so they can continue to grow and take advantage of the lower cost of living not offered in the D.C. area.
And just down the road from the park is the Middletown Commons which is capturing the attention of regional and national retailers and restaurants.
When all of these quality of life aspects are taken as a whole, it stands to make Marion County an even more attractive place to live, work and raise a family.
