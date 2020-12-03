With the U.S. in full holiday shopping mode, it’s time to stop and think about shopping safety once again.
Along with the health and safety guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for fighting the coronavirus, consumers need to slow down and take a moment each day to think about their safety in all other aspects of modern life.
According to the Chicago-based research firm C+R Research, 36% of U.S. consumers report having a package stolen from their home at least once. Another study by Edelman Intelligence said as many as 11 million American shoppers admitted having fallen victim to package theft. And with more families relying on online shopping at record levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely the instance of stolen packages will only increase this holiday season.
There are multiple solutions to stop or at least hinder package theft offered up by security and tech companies all the way down to the retailer where you bought your goods. Solutions come in the form of sophisticated locker and key systems, surveillance equipment and other smartphone-operated apps. However, those products may be great for more urban areas, but what about places like here in Marion County?
Nothing can replace the time-honored tradition of neighbors looking out for neighbors. Check on whether your street or neighborhood has set up a social media page where you can share news and make announcements and even report a stolen package. There’s nothing like being on the lookout. It’s simple solutions like this that can connect us in what seems like an ever-increasingly disconnected world.
And then there are more simple solutions offered up by law enforcement agencies.
Make sure your vehicles are locked and secured each night before you go to bed. Do a perimeter check of your house, especially if you’ve heard reports of an uptick in crime, particularly break-ins.
The bottom line is to ‘have each others’ backs.’
While you’re out shopping at big box retailers, make sure your vehicle is always locked and your packages are hidden from view from outside of your vehicle. If there is nothing in view to tempt a would-be thief, the chances of a break-in are lessened.
Police also recommend that purses and other valuables are never left inside vehicles, particularly in plain sight. And always stop and properly park — never pull up and leave your car unlocked at a local shop and think to yourself, ‘Oh, I’ll only be a minute.’ One minute turns into 10 or 20 and that’s enough time for a break-in to occur.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation offers a long list of holiday scams to be wary of this year. The old saying, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” still holds true today. However, with computer phishing and such traps as online auctions, consumers should surf the web using a combination of common sense and skepticism.
And while online shopping has advanced to become more secure than when it was first rolled out on the internet, there are still a few basics to keep in mind when making online purchases.
Always get a confirmation number for your purchase. The FBI recommends checking your credit card statements routinely.
“If possible, set up credit card transaction auto alerts, or check balance after every online purchase. It is important to check statements after the holiday season, as many fraudulent charges can show up even several weeks later,” according to the FBI.
Make sure you and your family have Happy Holidays by being vigilant and staying safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.