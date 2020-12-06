While the Dec. 4 news from Gov. Jim Justice that the Mountain State will receive its first round of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine brings hope amid the current surge, West Virginia residents are also going to need a whole lot of patience regarding the virus rollout.
As reported by The Associated Press, Justice said the state is getting 60,000 doses from Pfizer and 26,000 from Moderna, both vaccines which report having at least a 95% success rate in clinical trials.
The first doses will go to health care workers and residents of long-term care centers where 47% of the state’s 799 COVID-19 deaths have occurred.
According to reporting by The New York Times, West Virginia has 101,000 health care workers and 21,000 nursing home residents, so it’s easy to surmise that 86,000 doses from Justice’s announcement isn’t going to fit the bill.
Next in line are the state’s 15,000 first responders, followed by 744,000 residents who are considered to have health risks.
After those groups are given the vaccine, then health care officials will move on to 39,000 other elderly West Virginians who are considered to be in good health, but still at risk due to the nature of COVID-19. Next in line, after the healthy elderly are an estimated 37,000 essential workers.
By this time of procuring and re-procuring the vaccines, it’s highly likely it’s spring of 2021, although health care officials cannot put an estimated time of arrival on the vaccines.
There is also the reality that Pfizer officials have stated their vaccine must be stored at 94 degrees Fahrenheit below zero to maintain its efficacy. The cold-storage aspect creates an unprecedented conundrum for health care systems around the globe.
Also in the mix is the fact that states are burning through personal protective equipment at unheard of rates due to the extreme numbers of patients filling hospital beds for routine health care issues alongside COVID-19 cases.
And then, there is the issue of whether the vaccine gets approved for children under age 18, which presents an entirely different set of challenges for health care providers and those companies racing to get their vaccine on the market first.
“We’re the oldest state and we’re absolutely the most critically ill state in many ways,” Justice said, Dec. 4. “So we’re pushing, I promise you, as hard as we possibly can” for the most doses as possible.
In the meantime, the coronavirus will continue to surge, especially if people continue to ignore its reality.
The fact of the matter remains that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines work. Everyone should maintain cleanliness practices put in place since last March, maintain six feet of social distancing, wear a mask while in groups of people, especially in confined spaces, and protect or prevent your cough from reaching others around you.
If anything is true about 2020 and the advent of COVID-19, this virus has stirred a mixture of emotions in all of us.
We are tired, we are perhaps angry and we want to be able to return to normal lives.
Meanwhile, the reality remains that we all need more patience than ever to see this all through to being whole once again.
