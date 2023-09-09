There was an urgency and a tinge of excitement in the room that day.
Members of the community gathered in late February/early March to hear about plans to build a youth basketball facility in the Farmington area.
Marion County Commissioner Bobby DeVaul convened the meeting in only his second/third month after he was sworn into office.
But that’s not all.
There were members of different city and county agencies, as well as members of Fairmont City Council in the meeting and officials from Marion County Schools. And, because the meeting and ensuing discussion involved constructing a building, officials from the Marion Regional Development Corp. were also present and became involved in the planning process.
The meeting likely broke West Virginia’s Open Meetings Act as other county commissioners were also at the meeting. No one from the public was ever invited to the meeting, nor was the news media told that the meeting was taking place. There is no posting on the county’s website to indicate or acknowledge that the meeting was going to take place or minutes of the meeting documenting that it took place.
The day’s discussion surrounded pie-in-the-sky plans to spend an estimated $1 million of county funds to build a facility on county-owned property.
The only drawback, well a rather huge drawback, is that the property in question is the site commonly referred to as the old Idamay Landfill.
DeVaul went out on his own, without his fellow commissioners ever voting in a public meeting to spend county funds on the project, and procured the services of the Bridgeport-based The Thrasher Group, which acted upon his request and conducted preliminary due diligence on the site.
Keep in mind, The Thrasher Group is an engineering firm and engineering work is not free. In fact, it’s rather costly.
An email from a Thrasher engineer dated March 21 raised concerns about the site.
“When we were discussing the due diligence for the Farmington site, you mentioned concern about groundwater contamination and volatile compounds in the soil,” states an email from a Thrasher Group project manager.
The email goes on to discuss “composite surface soil sampling,” which would take an estimated two months and cost “a total of 15-18K ballpark.” That’s $15,000-to-$18,000 of county dollars that was on a trajectory to be spent.
The lengthy email goes on to say the “next level of testing” would bore as deep as 20 feet and take an additional two months and cost an additional $20,000-to-$25,000 “ballpark.”
MRDC President Nick Fantasia and the project manager traded emails for a couple of days attempting to set up meetings either via Zoom or Teams to keep the project rolling, however, DeVaul was out of town and unavailable.
On April 4, Fantasia responds to the project manager’s March 29 email regarding pricing concerns.
“I spoke with Commissioner DeVaul[sic] last night, and he requested we put all the Farmington Site studies on hold. The direction has moved to the North Marion [High] campus,” Fantasia’s email states.
So, no Marion County Commission official Purchase Order was ever issued to procure the Thrasher services and no vote from a public meeting agenda ever approved spending the money. But, what happens when people perform work? They have to be paid.
DeVaul’s act of breaking all protocol and making promises led to a $17,500 bill that The Thrasher Group mailed to County Administrator Kris Cinalli, according to county documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
But, it would take months for the county to take responsibility for the $17,500 bill that was mailed to Cinalli on July 3. Four days later, the county wrote Thrasher a check for the full amount.
The three-member Marion County Commission did not approve the expenditure, however, the county commission, under the auspices of Commission President Ernie VanGilder, paid the bill that DeVaul racked up.
While we support creating recreational opportunities for our youth, we cannot support – nor should the taxpayers of Marion County – support paying bills that were never approved through the proper channels.
As we’ve stated before on this page, the county commission’s bank accounts are not public troughs upon which to feed. Also, as Fantasia’s email stated about the focus of the project now turning to the North Marion High campus is flawed as well. The Marion County Commission has no purview about Marion County Schools’ property.
We believe Bobby DeVaul should reimburse the county for the $17,500.
