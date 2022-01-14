Sometimes it’s difficult to believe something until we see it actually happen.
And rightly so, especially here in West Virginia where it takes a while to forget broken promises involving jobs.
This week’s news that the Charlotte, North Carolina-based manufacturer Nucor Steel is going to invest $2.7 billion to build a new steel mill in the Mountain State is exciting. And if that wasn’t enough, a Canadian company that manufactures electric buses announced plans to build a manufacturing plant in South Charleston is nothing shy of exciting as well.
Together, the two companies would employ 1,000 workers by 2024 in West Virginia.
And when ventures this large come to fruition, the reality is that it’s not just two manufacturing plants we’re talking about. Economists describe the phenomenon as “the multiplier effect” while others describe it as a “downstream effect.”
Workers at the manufacturing plant will need somewhere to go grab lunches. The production floor will need raw materials. The offices for the two plants will need office supplies, janitorial supplies, power and heat for the plants and the list goes on and on.
The result is that jobs create other jobs and other economic opportunities.
Families will be able to prosper and remain in their communities to raise their children instead of leaving West Virginia to live, work and thrive.
Last July, in one of his stops in Fairmont where he joined WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright Jr. to announce expansion plans at Fairmont Medical Center, Gov. Jim Justice said “there are going to be a number of announcements like these” in the coming months. Perhaps Nucor and GreenPower Motor Co. are at least two of the announcements Justice had in mind?
Now, the onus is up to the West Virginia Legislature to do whatever it takes — within reason — to bring whatever the next Nucor or GreenPower Motor Co. to set up shop in the state.
We encourage you to write your state lawmakers and urge them to do everything in their power to explore other opportunities as this year’s session unfolds.
But, many folks will still sit there, shake their heads and think, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.”
