As long as there have been children, there has been the need for kids to have a safe place to play.
For kids, being able to run and laugh and play and imagine is essential not only for the development of motor skills, but cognitive development as well. Exercise builds the body while having fun and letting the imagination run wild plays a key role in the development of the brain.
The estimated $900,000 price tag the Fairmont Parks Commission has been given to build an inclusive playground at Norwood Park in East Side is money that will be well spent.
Coming out of COVID-19 in which municipalities and other governmental bodies faced drops in revenue could be too easy of an excuse to not adopt the plans and approve the funding for the inclusive playground. Again, we say the cost is well worth it.
Ever since 1887, when the first public playground was built in San Francisco, playgrounds have provided safe places for kids to play in America’s cities.
However, it wasn’t until a 1991 study — more than a century after the first public playground was built — that it was pointed out that children with physical and intellectual disabilities also need safe public places to play. Thus, the inclusive playground was born.
The study found that children with disabilities were experiencing what was defined as “play deprivation,” which has been found to have serious negative impacts on childhood development.
The late University of Texas childhood education professor Joe Frost, the leading American scholar on play, contends that the disappearance of play during the past 50 years “is causing a public health crisis and a threat to societal welfare that may last generations.”
The city of Fairmont has an opportunity here that will separate the city from others and could possibly serve as a way to draw families here from miles around.
However, this playground has to be built properly from the start. Many municipalities have cut corners over the years while trying to develop inclusive playgrounds, while others have simply confused following the guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act with what it truly means to build an inclusive playground.
According to the Houston-based commercial park and playground company, May Recreation Equipment and Design, there are more than 2,500 inclusive playgrounds in the U.S. today with many more being built every day. One count showed the city of Chicago, for example, has more than 400 inclusive playgrounds.
Every child with a physical or cognitive limitation deserves a place to play, wonder, and even de-stress from sensory overload. Many inclusive playgrounds take safe spaces for child on the Autism spectrum to roam free, play and wonder.
While the Fairmont Parks Commission is in the first stages of building the inclusive playground, we fully support the project.
We urge every parent in Marion County to step forward in every way possible to support the playground, whether it be donations or writing letters to council members.
And when it comes time for Fairmont City Council to fund the park, we urge our elected officials to fully support the playground because the future of our children depend on it.
