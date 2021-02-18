And then, there were two.
Kudos to the West Virginia Public Service Commission for granting a siting certificate to the Delaware-based company Wild Solar LLC and the company’s plans to construct a 92.5 megawatt solar generating facility in Jefferson County. The project will be located on approximately 795 acres of agricultural land.
The estimated cost of the project is $125 million, and it is estimated to bring in $175,000 in local property tax revenues during its first year of operation. When finished, the solar farm will sell power to the wholesale energy market.
The Wild Solar project probably flew under the radar for most West Virginians this week as residents dealt with the snow, some with power outages, others worrying about their kids returning to school safely or just simply trying to make it through another day of the COVID pandemic.
However, regardless of the situation, this solar project is a big deal for the Mountain State. It means that, after years of relying on what seems to be one type of industry, that West Virginia is slowly taking steps to ‘go green.’
However, the Jefferson County solar farm was not the first such project approved in recent months by the PSC.
In November 2020, the West Virginia PSC approved the construction of a 90 megawatt solar generating facility in Raleigh County that will also serve as an exempt wholesale generator. “The project will include approximately 250,000 individual panels, located on approximately 529 acres of mostly undeveloped, wooded ridge tops at a cost of approximately $90 million dollars.”
The Raleigh County solar farm is being constructed by Dakota Renewable Energy LLC, which has “developed more than 3,300 megawatts of alternative energy projects with capital investments for these projects exceeding $4.1 billion,” according to the law firm Bowles Rice. In other words, their track record proves they know a good opportunity when they see it.
A study conducted by the Morgantown-based consulting firm Downstream Strategies found that the Raleigh County solar farm, during construction, would provide up to $4 million in increased state and local taxes. The study also found that construction would involve the hiring of 21 local workers and “provide approximately $600,000 in new labor income.”
And further kudos to the West Virginia PSC for passing a new set of rules that allow the PSC to streamline — almost fast-track — the approval timelines for entities that want to enter the solar market in the state.
“The PSC’s Solar Siting Certificate Rules are considerably less burdensome than the PSC’s non-Solar Siting Certificate Rules, though the PSC also substantially pared back the non-Solar Siting Certificate rules in a March 2020 rulemaking. While the PSC had 150 days to issue a final order on Raleigh Solar’s application, it approved it in just 115 days,” according to Bowles Rice.
While many states and numerous power companies have already entered the solar farm business, West Virginia appears to a late arrival to the party.
Could these two West Virginia solar farms be the first steps of a green revolution about to take shape here? We certainly hope so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.