Gov. Jim Justice has done everything possible to convince West Virginians to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The vaccine is more available than ever statewide and health care officials have established various partnerships around the state to ensure residents can get vaccinated.
And, as the numbers began lagging, Justice turned to his trusted, loving friend, Babydog, his female English Bulldog that has become the mascot for his “Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life,” vaccination push.
The governor’s program includes “a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any West Virginia state college or university, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns,” to quote the contest website.
We question whether the “Do It For Babydog” campaign has been money well spent or merely becoming one other reason for the rest of the nation to laugh at the Mountain State.
The statistics are proving that programs like these are not having any measurable impact on increasing vaccination participation.
And some states that started programs like these have already stopped them. For example, our next door neighbor, Ohio, has since pulled the plug on its vaccination lottery program.
And, we get it. West Virginia needs all the feel-good moments it can get and winning a tricked-out pickup may be a life-changing event for some people, but this program is not the answer.
Despite the fact that West Virginia now has just over 1 million residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, it’s time to take this coronavirus more seriously than ever.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant of the coronavirus is more transmissible than the other variants that have been identified. And, the CDC has a case study that highly suggests we should all be concerned. Very concerned.
Between April 15 and May 3, 47 people in Oklahoma tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 Delta variant after a gymnastics competition. CDC data shows that 21 of the people who had tested positive were at the gymnastics event, while the other 26 cases occurred among people who came in contact with those who had been at the gymnastics event. In other words, this variant spreads rather quickly and indiscriminately.
Here’s the moment of truth, 40 people “with outbreak-associated COVID-19 had never received any COVID-19 vaccine doses.”
“These findings suggest that the B.1.617.2 variant is highly transmissible in indoor sports settings and within households. Multicomponent prevention strategies including vaccination remain important to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, including among persons participating in indoor sports and their contacts,” states the CDC case study.
What are indoor sports settings and households? They are confined spaces, which have been preached for us to avoid since the pandemic began.
The CDC stopped short of saying that the Oklahoma case is sheer proof that the COVID-19 vaccination works. But the reality is, is that the vaccination does work.
Politico reported this week that the CDC released data late Tuesday that shows the Delta variant accounts for more than 51 percent of new COVID-19 cases from June 20 to July 3.
The report went on to say that those numbers are actually higher due to the lag in time it take private labs to report the test data to each state health office.
We urge Justice and his trusted team of COVID-19 advisors to come together and devise a better strategy to face vaccine hesitancy head-on before the Delta variant gets way out of control and we suddenly find ourselves back at square one like March 2020.
