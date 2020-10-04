The United States and the world are at a point in the coronavirus pandemic where health officials should call for the mandatory testing of all children in K-12 educational settings.
From the outset, health officials stated that COVID-19 was hitting the elderly population first and little attention was paid to our children. The time to include young people has now arrived, especially since there is no vaccine yet available to protect everyone from the virus.
Children, like adults, who have COVID-19 but have no symptoms can still spread the virus to others, according to the CDC. And West Virginia’s prevalence of grandparents raising their school-age grandchildren is reason enough to make the case to test kids between the ages of 5 and 18 in the Mountain State. We can prevent a deluge of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia simply by testing children in schools.
And, unlike what many would have you believe, hundreds, if not thousands, of children have died from COVID-19.
One Google search will show headline after headline where a teen has died from COVID-19. For example, Kaiser Health News reported in June: “Healthy teenager who took precautions died suddenly of Covid-19.” Sixteen-year-old Andre Guest of Indianapolis, Indiana, died 12 days after he became ill from the coronavirus. His mother, a nurse, even took extra precautions during the pandemic to prevent the virus from infecting her family, according to the story.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all. However, some children can get severely ill from COVID-19. They might require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe. In rare cases, they might die.”
However, we’ll never know they are sick unless we have mandatory testing of children.
And more and more children are being diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19. Children with MIS-C will usually have a fever and inflammation in their bodies that can be confirmed with a typical lab test. Children with MIS-C may also have blood clots, poor heart function or kidney injury.
The supporting evidence is also close to home here in Marion County.
Two students and a staff member at East Fairmont Middle School recently tested positive for the coronavirus. In adjacent Harrison County, the numbers are even higher.
On Sept. 25, one student tested positive at Lincoln Middle School and three days later, two more positive test results forced the Harrison County Board of Education to close the school for 14 days for deep cleaning.
The county closed Milford Elementary until Oct. 19 after one student and one staff member tested positive. Harrison County has also had students to test positive at Liberty and Lincoln High schools, Washington Irving and Bridgeport Middle schools, one at Nutter Fort Intermediate School, another at Johnson Elementary and two adults at its central office.
At the same time all of this chaos is happening, the West Virginia Education Association filed an injunction in Kanawha County Circuit Court challenging the validity of Gov. Jim Justice’s highly-touted color-coded map on the grounds that the map keeps getting manipulated in order to get the results that a few privileged state leaders want.
And in the middle of all of this, President Donald J. Trump enters Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1.
West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Clay Marsh said recently that the new color-coded map system was a way to promote more widespread coronavirus testing on the local level. Let’s follow his advice and test the kids.
