Cheers to the Marion County Humane Society for taking in nine dogs from a group of 27 dogs that had been involved in pet hoarding situation.
Jeers to the individual who created the dog-hoarding situation. While many people who take in large numbers of pets think they are doing a good thing, they often have other personal issues involved, such as severe depression. Our hope is that officials are working to get this individual the proper help she needs.
While it may be a little too late, Cheers to the Marion County Health Department for joining in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ campaign called “Slow the Surge” surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, so have masks, therefore, it is our duty to wear masks and get vaccinated for the greater good.
Jeers to the Marion County residents who refuse to get vaccinated because of some ill-founded misinformation from the internet. Let’s all stop being extraordinarily selfish and think of our fellow neighbor and get vaccinated. As of Tuesday’s DHHR COVID report, only 51% of Marion County residents have been fully-vaccinated. A 41-year-old Marion County man was reported Tuesday as Marion County’s newest COVID fatality. Controlling the spread of COVID is within our reach.
Cheers to the legacy of the late Paul Edwards Jr., mentor, professor, husband, brother, the list could go on and on. Paul was all of those things, but more importantly he took action regarding the things he cared about. He was also a dear friend of the Times West Virginian and we will miss him dearly.
Cheers to Sharron Sypult, widow of the late Jim Sypult, a native of Fairmont. A basketball and football standout at East Fairmont High, Jim went on to coach college football where he mentored others. In his career, he also collected a number of tales. Now, his stories are told in a new memoir, “The Wild-Horse Rider.”
Cheers to Leadership Marion Class No. 39 for getting underway in tandem with the new school year. Please take every precaution in close congregate settings regardless of your vaccination status.
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont, which last week, unveiled aggressive plans to revitalize two abandoned buildings on Monroe Street. Tim Liebrecht, Main Street executive director, said the nonprofit purchased 217 and 219 Monroe Street, two blighted buildings that have caused concern since a devastating fire hit the block in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.