What a difference a month can make.
Kids are returning to in-person classes, COVID-19 numbers of new cases and deaths are dropping in most states and a third COVID vaccine was recently awarded an Emergency Use Agreement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These touchpoints are enough to give us a great deal of hope after just shy of a year of chaos, job losses, business closings and a pall of general sadness due to COVID-19.
However, despite all of the hope, there is a harsh reality we cannot yet overlook — the virus has not been eradicated.
Yes, the initial report concerning the new vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen is that, thanks to a manufacturing partnership with rival health care company Merck, J&J is now going to be able to produce enough vaccine to give every American their shots by the end of May if everything goes according to plan.
Even then, the science is still not clear on when and if there is a plan to vaccinate children. Are either of the vaccines safe for pregnant women? And, at what point, will normal return? When can we all shout, “The coast is clear!”? These are things we all want and need to know.
Until then, let’s all stay the course. We must all continue to follow the health and safety guidelines that were handed down last year at the onset of the pandemic. Wash your hands at least 20 seconds at a time. Sanitize your work areas, your kitchen and all of your frequently-used spaces in home and work. Practice social distancing. Avoid confined spaces where there are large numbers of people. And then there is the one aspect of safety that has caused so much consternation that it is incredible — wearing a mask or face covering.
Just this week, governors in Texas and Mississippi said they were ceasing their states’ mask mandates despite some states having experienced as high 2% upticks in new COVID cases and deaths this week, proving once again, the virus is still here and thriving.
All of these new cases, while not in the huge levels the country saw after the Christmas holidays through February, were cropping up while scientists also identified at least three COVID Variants that are proving to be more contagious and more harmful to the human body.
The same governor who has repeatedly said ‘the virus isn’t going anywhere’ and has become the star of multiple network and cable news shows for promoting the success rate of administering COVID vaccines recently shared words of wisdom about masks. A reporter at CNN asked Gov. Jim Justice if he was going to follow Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves lead and end the mask mandate.
“If we continue to vaccinate more and more and more, we’ll get rid of the mask. But I don’t know really what the big rush to get rid of the mask is because these masks have saved a lot, a lot of lives,” Justice told CNN.
Like Justice said, these masks have saved a lot of lives. Let’s keep our heads on along with our masks and we’ll all come through this together.
