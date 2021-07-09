If there is one universal lesson learned amid the shock and disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic is that we should do everything in our power to protect our most precious asset — our children.
While there is no one silver bullet to fix all of the challenges our children face, the Marion County Board of Education took a huge step July 6 to improve the learning climate for our students.
We commend and support the plan School Superintendent Donna Hage unveiled at the meeting that aims to help our students get back on grade level due to learning losses associated with the pandemic. Marion County Schools are set to receive $20.4 million in CARES Act funds Hage plans to use to improve the lives of our children and we believe that is money well spent.
Hage’s plan calls for using funds from the third round of disbursements from the CARES Act of 2020 to hire academic interventionists “...who will work with small groups of students throughout the day,” Hage said in a Times West Virginian story. “We’re looking at academic support teachers, behavioral support psychologists and credit recovery coaches.”
Interventionists are highly-skilled, highly-trained educators who can enter a classroom and do everything from assessing the individual needs of students to breaking students out into small groups to allow more one-on-one instruction. And, while the interventionist is working with a small group, the main classroom teacher can work with the remaining students, so both groups of students get increased teacher contact, something students lacked during the remote learning brought about by the pandemic.
The pandemic has also shown that many children have experienced a myriad of mental health issues as a result of all of the uncertainty. Whether it be anxiety, depression or isolation, Hage’s plan will work to identify the needs of the individual students and meet them where they are with the goal of getting them the help they need.
The proposal she presented calls for bringing in behavioral support psychologists to help students get back on track. Studies show if students are distracted due to other issues — whether those issues are hunger or cognitive-related — their ability to focus on classroom learning is greatly diminished. The plan, as presented, looks to address what education professionals have come to call the whole-child approach.
And then, there is the aspect of using credit recovery coaches in the classroom to help students, another part of the plan that we applaud.
According to Apex Learning, “In credit recovery programs, students use digital curriculum to retake previously failed courses, master academic content, and recover course credit under the direction of a qualified teacher.”
So, as you see, Hage’s plan addresses different types of learning needs that have been identified within the school district with the goal of vastly improving learning gains and helping students get their education back on track.
Hage is scheduled to present this aggressive plan to the West Virginia Board of Education on July 19.
We urge state officials to approve the plan so Marion County children can move forward.
