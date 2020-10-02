There is an award-winning tourist attraction right here in Marion County.
It’s perched on a small rise at the confluence of Prickett’s Creek and the Monongahela River and it offers thousands of guests each year a chance to travel back in time and learn about history during the same visit.
Congratulations to Prickett’s Fort State Park, who this week, was presented the Heritage Tourism Award by the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia due to its unique programs that connect guests with historical traditions of late 18th century living.
Greg Bray, executive director of the Prickett’s Fort Foundation, has increased programming at the state park 57 percent since he came on board in 2012.
Guests can take guided tours led by docents in period costume who walk guests through the lives and travails of the Prickett family as they offered refuge to as many as 80 families when under the threat of a Native American uprising.
“Throughout the season, visitors may find blacksmiths, spinners, weavers and other traditional artisans at work, and a gun shop which features the only public demonstrations of 18th century firearm manufacturing in the state,” according to wvstateparks.com.
Under non-pandemic conditions, Prickett’s Fort is a great place to bump into tradesmen from other states who travel here to demonstrate everything from blacksmithing to gunsmithing on site as guests watch in amazement.
“It’s still a great way to learn about the 18th century, it’s a beautiful location and I think it’s a nice attraction for Marion County and to get people interested in history,” said Leisha Elliott, director of the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The award honors Prickett’s Fort for its history-based tourism that is “focused on preserving cultural heritage and making it fun and educational for visitors and local people to enjoy.”
As reporter Eddie Trizzino reported this week, “Elliott said historic tourism has been growing in West Virginia, especially since the pandemic began. She said even though events have been postponed, the tours the park offers are still good educational opportunities.”
Like Elliot, we support Prickett’s Fort as a “great resource for people to come and learn a lot more.”
We agree with Danielle Parker, executive director of the Preservation Alliance, who said the programming at Prickett’s Fort sets an example for other venues in that the park has done an excellent job of preserving the structures on the property while also demonstrating the lifestyle that people would have lived when the fort was active.
“Prickett’s Fort is deserving because they have not only done an excellent job with reproduction of the fort and the buildings they have preserved, they also then developed this programming which brings visitors onto the site to learn and to do different heritage crafts,” Parker said.
And although the COVID-19 pandemic has created a great deal of chaos for the tourism industry, Bray said he encourages everyone who hasn’t done so lately, to visit Prickett’s Fort State Park. We do too.
