Marion County residents can rest easier now knowing that the county’s 13 volunteer fire departments have all adopted accountability systems to use each time they respond to an emergency.
While we applaud the work of the fire departments and the Marion County Commission, which paid $6,800 to purchase the 450 accountability tags and the 13 accountability dry-erase boards, we question why no such system was being used in Marion County prior to this point. After all, the City of Fairmont Fire Department has been using an accountability system for years.
Literally, for an unknown number of years, the lives of volunteer firefighters from all over Marion County have been at risk as they fought fires and conducted other kinds of emergency rescues because there wasn’t any type of incident management system in place that could track a firefighter’s whereabouts at an emergency scene.
There are too many tragic stories in the U.S. in which firefighters died at the scene of a fire due to everything from a roof collapsing on top of them or an oxygen tank exploding or simply having the wrong information about where the fire originated in the structure. Accountability systems have proven over the years to save lives.
Whether it’s a fire, an automobile accident or a search and rescue, Marion County volunteer firefighters now have metal dry erase boards to use at each scene to help the incident commander in charge of the scene to track which firefighter is doing which task.
Accompanying the white boards are colored accountability tags bearing each firefighter’s name and the fire department they’re with that are used to track a firefighters location and movement at an emergency scene. Each of the county’s volunteer fire departments are using different colored tags so if multiple departments are at a scene, they can be identified by color as well as their name tag.
The boards are already set up with the volunteer firefighters’ names on them and when a firefighter takes on a task, their assigned tag is then clipped to the white board by the incident commander.
The systems were recently put in place after being spearheaded by Jim Martin, chief of the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department. Last April, while assisting the Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of a house fire in which three firefighters fell through the roof, Martin got a bit of a wake-up call.
“I don’t want anyone to have to go through what those guys went through in Boothsville,” Martin said. “It could have been much worse.”
One firefighter had a contusion, one had a sprained ankle and another one was snagged on something which prevented him from falling in like his crew members.
Firefighting equipment and techniques have come a long way since Benjamin Franklin organized the Union Fire Company in Philadelphia in 1736, which historians credit as the official birth of the fire service in America.
We applaud chief Martin and his vision and desire to look to the future with the goal of never having one of our heroes meet their tragic end serving in the line of duty.
