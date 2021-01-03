Welcome to 2021, Happy New Year.
Each new year brings with it the mythology that it’s time to turn over a new leaf, throw out what wasn’t working and search for new, better ways of doing things.
However, in the reality that is the West Virginia Legislature, the new year has less symbology because the Mountain State currently faces some serious problems that lawmakers need to tackle when the session begins Feb. 10. From the resurging opioid epidemic, getting the state’s population vaccinated for COVID-19 while fending off the new COVID-19 variant that is spreading, fighting poverty via jobs and helping keep people out of food insecurity.
And with two new faces and one who has served one prior term in the House of Delegates, residents of Marion County should be more concerned than ever about who’s going to bring home the bacon and ensure our community is going to get its fair share out of Charleston.
Del. Guy Ward, (R-50), has served in the House of Delegates previously and appears to have somewhat of a handle on what’s going on in Charleston and the larger issues that will trickle down to the counties and impact quality of life for all. Ward recently told The Times West Virginian that he wants to work to shore up The Public Employee Insurance Agency because many hospitals “...don’t want to accept it anymore because it doesn’t pay as much as Medicare or Blue Cross Blue Shield... Also we want to make sure coverage premiums aren’t that high. So we have got to find a solution to that.”
This issue appears to have been the proverbial can that was kicked down the road in last year’s session. Ward has been assigned to the Health and Human Resources, Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services and the Political Subdivisions committees for the coming term.
With a Republican Supermajority in the House of Delegates now, and a coronavirus pandemic that doesn’t seem to be slowing down, 2021 is no time for partisan division.
We urge newly-elected Del. Phil Mallow, (R-50), to try his best to reach across the aisle as much as possible to represent the entirety of Marion County, not only those who believe in the same things he does. There are more issues that the two political sides have in common than some people will ever imagine.
And then, last but not least is Del. Joey Garcia, (D-50), who comes from a place of experience and insider know-how having served for five years as legal counsel and legislative director for former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. Garcia hopes to capitalize on previous relationships in Charleston to get things done for Marion County.
Garcia has received recommendations to serve as vice minority chair of the Technology and Infrastructure Committee and vice minority chair of the Industry and Labor Committee, and will also be on the Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development and the Banking committees.
While we support the idea of putting more money back into the pockets of the West Virginia worker by cutting state income taxes, we question whether the middle of a pandemic is the right time, right place to take such measures.
We urge any cutting of taxes as a means of spurring the economy with a heavy dose of caution. All one has to do is study what happened in Kansas with Gov. Sam Brownback and the lesson is plain and simple — it did not work. In fact, it led to budget cuts that were so harsh, the state had to cut the number of school days because it could not afford to pay its teachers. We never want to see something like that happen in West Virginia.
Across the chamber, in the West Virginia Senate, newly-elected Sen. Mike Caputo, (D-13), gets to fill the seat formerly held by Sen. Roman Prezioso. Caputo is serving on several senate committees already, including the Government Organization, Judiciary, Energy, Government Organization, Military and Workforce committees.
Caputo hopes to work in the senate to get things done like no other having spent 18 years in the House of Delegates where he still has friends and colleagues he can count on to help get support on important legislation.
The bottom line is, West Virginians need more than business as usual in 2021 and only time will tell when lawmakers gavel out of the session in the spring if this actually happens. Happy New Year!
