This check was written April 2 on an account that belongs to Renee Adair Development Company, LLC, 730 River Run Rd., Fairmont. According to OpenCorporates, Marion County Commission President Ernie VanGilder founded the company in 2003. The company is “a lessor of real estate” and conducts “other crop farming.” In the memo section of the check, VanGilder wrote, “Bond for Nat’l day of Prayer.”