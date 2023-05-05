We’ve heard the term “rule of law” used an increasing number of times dating back to the George W. Bush administration.
But, what does that mean?
According to UScourts.gov, “Rule of law is a principle under which all persons, institutions, and entities are accountable to laws that are: publicly promulgated, equally enforced, independently adjudicated and consistent with international human rights principles.”
In other words, no one is above the law and everyone deserves to be treated equally under the law.
However, it appears Marion County is experiencing a challenge with understanding the concept of rule of law.
Based on findings uncovered by way of a Freedom of Information Act request to Marion County government, it appears Marion County Commission President Ernie VanGilder was going to do everything he could in his position of power, to allow the National Day of Prayer event to take place at the amphitheater at Palatine Park regardless of how his two fellow commissioners voted. Originally, Commissioners Bobby DeVaul and Linda Longstreth voted no on grounds that if National Day of Prayer is allowed to use the park, then the Satanic Temple or the Ku Klux Klan could come in and use the park.
VanGilder then proceeded to re-write the county’s policy on who can rent Palatine Park. However, he did not do the re-writing in a vacuum.
An exchange of text messages and emails throughout the month of March show that VanGilder and National Day of Prayer coordinator, Marion County Republican Executive Committee Chair and Fairmont City Councilmember Kandi Nuzum co-wrote the policy with him.
In the days leading up to March 29, Nuzum texts VanGilder multiple times asking to meet with him about the amphitheater, especially when the city planning director asked her which part of Palatine Park they planned to use for the National Day of Prayer event.
“Ernie, I really need to talk to you. There is a meeting that I am required to go to and I really need to speak to you about this. Please give me a call,” Nuzum texted to VanGilder on March 13 at 12:01 p.m.
“Add insurance. Refundable to the bond to the contract,” states a text message sent March 29 at 2:49 p.m. by Nuzum to VanGilder.
“Do you think $20,000 may be too much. I know when you take more than $10,000 out of the bank at one time the IRS scrutinizes it and what happens when you are not around any longer? I’m not sure whoever takes over after me, though I plan to live a long time and you also, there will be anyone able to cough up $20,000 even if we ask the churches. $10,000 would be much easier. But, whatever you think. Maybe that’s why Linda [Longstreth] and Kris [Cinalli] were ok with it because they thought I wouldn’t be able to get that much. And maybe by the time I’m gone or have passed it on to another person the opposition will be gone and we will have 3 Christians and conservatives as County Commissioner,” VanGilder responds via text March 28 to Nuzum.
This text exchange reveals a great deal about how power has gone to the heads of both these individuals. They’re basically saying no one can be a Christian except a Republican and that he has the power to simply will his county commission seat to whomever he pleases.
Now, with Nuzum’s input, the new “policy” includes a provision that calls for the renting party to put up a $20,000 bond.
In fact, VanGilder wanted the National Day of Prayer to use the facility so badly, that he wrote the $20,000 check himself to cover the so-called bond. However, ask anyone in the bond business and they will tell you that a check is not the equivalent of a bond. So, the entire policy is extraordinarily flawed.
The check was written on April 2 on an account that belongs to Renee Adair Development Company, LLC, 730 River Run Rd., Fairmont. According to OpenCorporates, VanGilder founded the company in 2003. The company is “a lessor of real estate” and conducts “other crop farming.” In the memo section of the check, VanGilder wrote, “Bond for Nat’l day of Prayer.”
Marion County, it’s time to take a deep breath and then take some action. The rule of law is at stake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.