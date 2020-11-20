With the novel coronavirus surging across the nation, it would be too easy to hole up in our homes and try and do our best to stop community spread of the virus.
However, the reality we all face is that we have bills to pay, jobs to do and families to take care of. At the same time, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are still hurting economically due to job losses caused by the pandemic.
Those of us who are fortunate enough to escape a job loss during this chaotic time have a role to play in helping make Marion County a better place for all of us — from the fortunate to the last, the least and the lost.
Now’s the time to be asking yourself, ‘What can I truly do to help my neighbor in need?’
The answer is simple. The answer is, make a financial donation. Give whatever you are able to afford to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties.
The nonprofit is midway through its Annual Campaign, and has collected $274,650 in donations on the way to reaching its goal of $500,000. But, the pandemic and all of its uncertainty could be the biggest roadblock to United Way achieving its goal this year.
And, the goal is not just some lofty number pulled from thin air. It’s a calculation based on community needs in Marion and Taylor counties.
United Way funding supports 32 programs at 25 health and social service agencies in the two counties. These referral-based programs serve as a safety net to those families who are living on the margins every day, not just during the time of a pandemic.
And because the pandemic has put a huge damper on the ability for nonprofits all across the U.S. to raise money, now is the time more than ever to step up and consider making a gift. And, it would be really easy to sit there while reading this and think, ‘Awe, but I have to buy Christmas presents, I can’t afford to make a donation.’ Let your heart decide.
Already this year, the popular United Way event “Dancing With The Stars” had to be canceled due to health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19. Last year, “Dancing With The Stars” raised more than $75,000 to help those in need.
With COVID-19 surging it’s likely that many more families will be impacted by the virus in various ways. These agencies that receive United Way funding stand ready to help these families as the needs become more prevalent.
From the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services reported that deaths from COVID-19 jumped from 457 to 623, an increase of 36.32%. And the numbers show no indication that they are slowing down. And as of Thursday, the state’s daily percentage of positivity looms at 5.22%.
Marion County residents prove over and over that this is a community that cares about people.
Now, is the time to stretch once again to help those who have simply ran out of options on how to help themselves.
