This week started off looking rather promising for West Virginia in terms of new COVID-19 deaths.
Monday and Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had zero new COVID deaths to report both days.
However, Wednesday that trend changed when Gov. Jim Justice had to read the information surrounding the death of a 64-year-old Marion County man, the state’s sole COVID death in that day’s report.
And yesterday, July 22, the numbers of COVID deaths spiked — albeit slightly, but one death is too many — to 11 deaths not previously reported due to a data correction within DHHR, and three new deaths.
Of those 14 victims reported Thursday, one was a 69-year-old Marion County man and another was an 81-year-old woman from Monongalia County. Marion County now has 54 COVID deaths, while Mon has 92. Statewide, there have been 2,934 COVID deaths.
So, the question that should be on many people’s minds is ‘Are we moving the ship too quickly?’ by reopening the economy full-tilt and lowering mask mandates and ‘What the heck do we have to do to make people realize that the available vaccines are working?’
Something simply has got to give.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday during a U.S. Senate health committee hearing, that 83% of all new COVID infections in the U.S. are due to the Delta COVID variant.
And, of those patients being admitted, the majority of new patients are those Americans who have never been vaccinated.
The harsh reality is that the insanity has to stop and people need to begin to think logically and go get the vaccine. However, first, many of those who have been in vaccine denial need to turn off all of the TV and internet misinformation and simply save themselves.
Many news outlets around the U.S. reported Thursday a number of accounts where patients begged to get the vaccine just seconds before physicians intubated them in the operating room.
The only reply doctors could give at that point was, ‘I’m sorry. It’s simply too late for that.”
The good news is that the science and medical community worldwide is on hyper-alert tracking all of the variants of the COVID-19 coronavirus. They’re finding the Delta is complex, but vigorous.
“There are a number of factors that are contributing to increased transmission around the world. The first are these variants of concern, including the Delta variant. The second factor is that we have increased social mixing and increased social mobility, which increases the number of contacts that individuals have. The third factor is the relaxation or the inappropriate use of public health and social measures,” states Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove in a World Health Organization podcast.
Dr. Van Kerkhove goes on to say that the same health protocols that have been in place since March 2020 should still be used today, especially for those who are at-risk and may have an underlying health condition whether they have been vaccinated or not — limit interactions in confined spaces, wash your hands and your work and home surfaces and even though mask mandates have been lifted, consider protecting yourself by wearing a mask in public places.
The deaths of more than 600,000 Americans cannot go into our history books as though it was all an urban legend because it’s not — it’s science, medicine, pain, loss and grief. At this point, every American personally knows someone who has either had COVID or died from COVID.
And, while many reports of high-profile COVID cases no longer get top billing in national TV news, there are such COVID outbreaks taking place, particularly in the world of sports.
The 2020 Olympics that were delayed a year ago are now being all garbled up and athletes are testing positive are missing their shot at a lifelong dream
NPR reported Thursday that beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tested positive for COVID and has been replaced on the U.S. men’s team by Tri Bourne, who will play with Jake Gibb in Crabb’s place.
The Associated Press reported July 16 that the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies experienced coronavirus outbreaks that sidelined 10 players and two coaches as baseball tried to resume play after the All-Star break.
And then, there are the cases of vaccination requirements having already been tried in the courts.
In denying eight Indiana University students’ motion for a preliminary injunction, a federal judge ruled that the students’ claim that their due process rights were violated under the 14th Amendment did not hold water.
“Recognizing the significant liberty interest the students retain to refuse unwanted medical treatment, the Fourteenth Amendment permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty, and staff,” U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty wrote. “Today, on this preliminary record, the university has done so for its campus communities.”
In other words, the judge ruled that requiring a vaccine is reasonable.
We clearly support the economy coming back to pre-pandemic levels of activity, but let’s consider stepping back and putting the brakes on some of these lax safety measures before it’s too late.
Like the judge’s ruling, let’s all be reasonable.
