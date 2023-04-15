Let’s go Marion County!

Wednesday’s announcement that the South Korean insulin manufacturer UNDBIO was investing $100 million to setup a facility in Morgantown is nothing but good news for Marion County.
It’s quite likely that a number of Marion County residents could land some of the company’s 200 jobs it announced it will produce during its first phase of operation.
By no means should anyone look at this announcement as ‘here we go; Marion County got left out once again.’
The reason the sad sack behavior should be limited is that there are a number of people working hard to get Marion County ready for the next UNDBIO or whatever XYZ manufacturer that comes alone.
Case in point is the recent community brainstorming session in which the Marion Regional Development Corp. brought in an outsider (gasp!) to review past economic development efforts with sights set on developing a plan for the future.
We wholeheartedly support MRDC’s partnership with St. Louis-based Next Move Group and its CEO Chuck Sexton as he develops recommendations on how Marion County should proceed with economic development going forward.
And this coming week takes everything to a whole new level as the MRDC teams up with the City of Fairmont, Main Street Fairmont, the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and Marion County Community and Regional Development to present the Discover Marion Developers Conference.
This is how business gets done. You bring in the folks who have turned a city around, such as Steve Williams, mayor of Huntington and State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, who is extraordinarily passionate about bringing West Virginia back to growing jobs and families.
But economic development goes far beyond showing off the pretty stuff. It means showing the potential of an area.
And tangentially-involved in all of these traditional economic development “things” are such movements as building a community health and wellness complex at East Fairmont High, the City of Fairmont building new sidewalks and creating bike paths and finally finishing the Rail-Trail.
Quality of life plays heavily into whether a company wants to select an area to locate a new facility.
So, what other quality of life issues attract new growth?
One is available housing, another is a solid public education system and others include such aspects as a thriving public library system and public parks system.
For the most part, Marion County is doing well on each of these facets except widely available housing.
And while government cannot solve all of the public’s ills, governments can set policies that remove barriers or provide incentives for certain things.
Now, here’s where the regular citizen comes in.
It’s never too late to write a letter of support to any agency listed here and tell them what you would like to see them focus on or that you simply support their efforts and to keep on keeping on.
Sexton made an excellent point when he was recently in Fairmont. He said he has witnessed a number of times how cities say they want to move forward and create a robust economic development program, but they are being held back by their own past.
“I think there just needs to be that realization that you don’t have to do things the same old way,” he said.
Let’s go Marion County!
