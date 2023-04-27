There are a lot of questions Marion County residents should be asking after Wednesday’s county commission meeting.
How is it that the National Day of Prayer has been able to run ads in the Times West Virginian stating that they are holding their event at the Palatine Park Amphitheater after the county originally voted against allowing them to use the space?
Why is it that County Commissioner Bobby DeVaul voted for a new policy about renting out Palatine Park at the same time the county commission voted to hire DeVaul’s self-described “lifelong friend,” Matt Offutt, for a newly-created, unneeded position called Director of Media and Events?
There are also questions about the new hire’s qualifications having once referred to himself as CEO of Robert DeVaul Basketball Camp, but was told to take that off his resume.
Ask any Marion County government department head and they will tell you that, for years, at least when VanGilder served as commission president, he would preach ‘no new hires’ saying departments could replace someone but not hire any new employees.
So, why is it all of a sudden OK to create a brand new position?
County Administrator Kris Cinalli handles all of the booking and musical talent that performs each spring and summer at Palatine Park and is doing a stellar job. Palatine Park is earning a reputation as a go-to place in North Central West Virginia because of how he transformed the programming there.
Could it be that DeVaul changed his position on allowing the National Day of Prayer to use the amphitheater in return for getting County Commission President Ernie VanGilder to agree to hire his best friend, Offutt?
So, the National Day of Prayer ran ads before approval was given for the new policy that would actually allow them to be at the amphitheater.
And how is it that Matt Offutt was hired prior to Wednesday’s meeting? Did DeVaul and VanGilder meet in private – a strict violation of West Virginia Open Meetings law – where they made a decision to hire Offutt?
How is it that DeVaul calls one of the Times West Virginian’s reporters with the county attorney on the phone in an attempt to backpedal his original answers about the hiring process for Offutt?
This is plain and simple intimidation and crosses a line.
Why is it that VanGilder called the county commission back into session at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, hours after gaveling out of their 10 a.m. meeting?
Our apologies go out to the two other people who applied for the position of Director of Media and Events. Little did you know your were part of a setup.
Maybe everyone should consider running for office, so they can hire all their friends.
