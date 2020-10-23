It’s difficult to have a conversation about the coronavirus pandemic in Marion County without the name of Lloyd White being praised at least once.
From the outset of the crisis, White — in his role as administrator of the Marion County Health Department — has repeatedly urged everyone to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines regarding, handwashing, social distancing, face coverings and getting tested. And, after testing, he has also recommended the practice of self-quarantine to ensure the virus’ chance of spreading are significantly lessened.
The puzzling part to the entire COVID-19 debacle is that the numbers keep going up and people keep letting their guard down yet there is no vaccine on the horizon to stop the spread and bring the world back from the brink of the chaos.
Perhaps everyone — including the press and news media — have reached a point of virus fatigue when, the reality is, the virus is not going anywhere.
Gov. Jim Justice struggles each day in his COVID-19 briefings to find a different way to say that very thing every time the camera turns on and the briefing begins. “This virus isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “This virus isn’t going anywhere. We just have to find a way to live with it until there is a vaccine.”
Finding a way to live it, unfortunately, means wearing a safe face covering, physical distancing and keeping every environment you touch clean.
October’s weather has already been an uncertain episode of up and down the thermometer yet winter is coming.
What happens in winter? We tend to stay indoors in confined spaces, which have been shown to — particularly when large groups of people are confined together — aid in the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Health officials are already urging families to limit holiday gatherings, church gatherings and do every action possible to stay safe and continue to follow the guidelines.
We know you’re tired. We’re all tired. However, if we all truly want to get past this virus, we have to believe it is real and it has claimed the lives of many significant people. One death was too many.
On Midnight, Dec. 31, magic faery dust is not going to fall from the sky and poof, it’s gone from this big blue ball on which we all live. We will all wake up New Year’s Day to another day of following the guidelines and doing our best to not get infected and if we are asymptomatic, not spread the virus to others.
We also understand the business implications of the virus and the havoc it has already made on our economy and has yet to create. More than anything, we support business and want to see businesses thrive, but we have to use our noggins and heed the advice of the professionals.
Instead of breaking the glass in this emergency, let’s rally together to get a much-needed second or third wind even to keep slogging forward.
While many have criticized use of the term “We’re all in this together,” we are all truly equal when it comes to this virus. It does not discriminate and could infect anyone at any moment.
Let’s take a deep breath and get ready for the winter.
