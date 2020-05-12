The Times West Virginian has covered some big stories in its more than 153 years. But arguably none of those stories come close to the size, scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic story.
As the coronavirus has spread through our state and around Marion County, we’ve seen that one of the most effective weapons to fight the virus is accurate and timely information.
That’s why I am so proud of the employees of the Times West Virginian who have continued to work daily to keep our local communities informed. Many of our employees have been working from their homes or cars and we’re pleased to hear that our continuing coverage has been indispensable to so many local readers.
At the same time, the virus outbreak has severely affected our ability to generate enough revenue to support the cost of writing and printing this newspaper. Advertising revenue has plunged dramatically, adding to what already had been tough economic times in the newspaper industry.
When we eliminated the Monday print edition in April, we thought it would provide the needed improvement to our operation’s finances. It did not. This has caused us to make some hard decisions on restructuring resources so we can continue to serve you well into the future.
So, effective May 17, we will be further reducing print days for the Times West Virginian to four per week with the elimination of our Tuesday and Saturday printed editions. Today will be our last Tuesday print edition and this Saturday will mark our final print edition on that day.
We will continue delivering a printed edition to subscribers and newsstands on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
While we are changing how we deliver the news, our readers can still get every bit of coverage online at TimesWV.com. You can count on us to publish fresh news, sports, obituaries, and other content on our website every Monday, Tuesday and Saturday.
We plan to beef up our four printed editions with the addition of more food-related content as well as more health, financial and travel articles. We’re also planning a make-over of the Sunday “My Life” section and we are moving popular content from the Tuesday and Saturday print editions to other days.
With your home delivery subscription, you have Total Access which includes full digital access to our website with no restrictions on the number of stories you can read. Total Access includes all content on TimesWV.com (which features a replica e-Edition) and our mobile phone app available for iPhone or Android. If you haven’t activated your digital access with your home subscription, just give us a call at 304-367-2527 and one of our customer service representatives will assist you or you can sign up on your own at TimesWV.com/subscriptions.
Although the coronavirus crisis has had a profound impact on the Times West Virginian, we have been making our pandemic coverage freely available to everyone on our website. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our local journalism.
We sincerely thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever. We’re here not only for you, but because of you.
Titus Workman
Publisher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.