Here we are, a year after COVID-19 began halting life as we knew it in the U.S. and the world, and it seems as though life is closer than ever to becoming normal again.
Three COVID-19 vaccines are currently in use in the U.S. and the Biden Administration has pushed up vaccine distribution and manufacturing efforts to a point that his COVID-19 Response Team said that, by the end of July, every resident of the U.S. could be fully-vaccinated.
That is positive news for a chaotic time, no doubt.
However, we urge all elected officials to step back, take a deeper look at the coronavirus and use caution, particularly Gov. Jim Justice.
These positive touchpoints offer us a slippery slope. Now is the perfect time to get lulled into a sense of “everything’s OK and I can stop following the CDC guidelines for COVID health and safety.”
In Marion County, in the past week, we have seen both the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams at both East Fairmont and North Marion High Schools be placed on a 10-day quarantine due to COVID protocols.
Let’s all slow down and think about this.
As primary care physician, Dr. Kavita Patel, said this week, “Ebola is still with us,” which was another way of saying COVID-19 is going to still be with us even after everyone in the world gets a vaccination.
With that said, we urge Gov. Jim Justice to slow down and re-think his plans to further reduce any COVID-19 restrictions now in place.
And despite saying restaurants can go back to 100% capacity, many restaurant owners remain skeptical as to how they are actually going to make that work.
Capacity restrictions on small businesses and retail stores, including grocery stores, have all been lifted, he said, but the mask mandate remains.
We believe it is still too soon to be lowering our guard — and our COVID-19 restrictions — and possibly bowing to political pressure from special interest groups. Justice’s latest move makes it look like he is caving in to some sort of pressure.
His recent move makes it look as though he’s talking out of both sides of his mouth, what with one day stating he’s not going to lift the mask mandate, but two days later, goes and says restaurants can be back at 100%. What happens when people eat? They have to remove their masks.
We urge an abundance of caution because science is still researching the COVID-19 Variants and how they spread and impact the body. Scientists are also going to be scrambling then to find a safe and effective manner in which to vaccinate people against the variants.
Two cases of the UK Variant B.1.1.7 were recently identified in Morgantown. Scientists have also identified two other variants that are known colloquially as the South African and Brazil Variants.
We’re not advocating shutting down everything in the wake of the variants being discovered or saying let’s go back to 2020 stay-home order restrictions.
We’re only asking the governor and others in the decision-making process to slow down, you’re simply moving too fast.
