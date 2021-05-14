As of April, 6,857 children were in the state’s foster care system, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Through no fault of their own, children are removed from their homes for reasons that range from abuse and neglect or perhaps one of their parents is no longer their lives for one reason or another.
Children who enter foster care are often traumatized and need a stable, loving environment where they will thrive. The goal is to minimize, to the extent possible, any further trauma or disruption to the child’s life.
However, foster care is not handled in the same manner in every state and, in some cases, may vary from county to county in the same state. That’s unfortunate because the system should focus on what is the best scenario for the child to thrive and be able to have some semblance of a normal life.
Each spring, caregivers, state child welfare agencies and other groups involved with foster care, aim to raise awareness about foster care during May, which is celebrated as National Foster Care Month.
The unfortunate reality about foster care is that oftentimes, there are more children in need of foster homes than there are certified families who have been deemed qualified to take on a foster child.
So, how do we work collectively as a community to change that?
Many families that have the means to become foster parents simply opt not to or never consider taking a child into their home. However, this month offers a great opportunity to sit down and have a conversation with the Marion County Family Resource Network, The Connecting Link, DHHR or the National Association for the Education of Young Children, which has a local presence, on what becoming a foster family entails.
Prospective foster families are required to receive training on the goals and expectations involved with fostering a new member into their household. Families also must undergo criminal background checks and pass an inspection of their homes before they are allowed to become foster parents.
Quite often the goal of caseworkers is for the child to remain in his or her original community and attend the same school so the child can be surrounded by familiar people and routines.
Foster families also have to be prepared for the unexpected in the same manner that the family of a newborn must be prepared for any and all of life’s challenges.
The foster child who enters their home may require therapy due to the trauma they’ve endured or have complex medical conditions, which would quickly force the new foster family to act properly to meet the child’s needs.
The best news about foster care as it has evolved over the years is there is more help and resources available to new foster families than in any previous era in the U.S. The same organizations that offer pre-foster care information can be there for various types of help as needed as the child grows.
Who knows? You and your partner may decide to take the foster care relationship to the next level and seek to adopt the child who entered your life.
And that would be the ultimate gift for the child that quite possibly had lost hope of ever having a normal family.
