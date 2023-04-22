While Gov. Jim Justice has pledged publicly to provide more details about the investigation of alleged corruption within the West Virginia State Police, too many questions remain.
In the meantime, as residents of the Mountain State wait for more details, West Virginians should be outraged that none of these incidents had been made public when they were happening. And, the reality is these are just a few of what could really be many other incidents that never made their way out of the inner sanctum that is WVSP.
Perhaps the reason for the hiding is part of a larger problem Mountain State government has — a really huge disconnect when it comes to transparency.
People should be out with the pitchforks and torches demanding answers for various reasons — No. 1 being the public simply has a right to know.
However, there is a huge mentality here that harkens back to the days of the Old South in which dirty laundry was a private matter and the public will be “better off” by not knowing what happened.
That’s how child abuse, sexual abuse, spousal abuse and abuse of power all takes root and grows and, before you know it, state troopers are placing video cameras in the women’s locker room filming female officers as they change clothes for a few cheap tricks. In the old days, whoever conducted such actions would be deemed a pervert at minimum.
What’s even worse about the video camera incident is that the woman who was taped said she didn’t want any further investigation. That means, perhaps, that either one of two things happened — she feared losing her job while an investigation was conducted or she simply helped permeate that good-ole’ boy mindset of sweeping stuff under the rug. The irony here is that the state’s Republican-controlled government that wants to legislate morality thought nothing of invading womens’ privacy.
Reason No. 2 that West Virginians should be demanding answers from the governor is because it’s West Virginians’ hard-earned tax dollars that pay their salaries. That’s one of the basic principles of good government — those in power should be held in account for not managing public resources properly.
And reason No. 3 is perhaps there simply is a tremendous culture problem within West Virginia state government and law enforcement, in particular.
The family of Edmond Exline deserves answers, not vapid statements from our governor that prosecutors looking at the case asked him keep the video private and that he intends to release it in the future. That future is now and West Virginians should be demanding that very thing.
At the same time the state police incident was brought to light, there are at least two agencies in the Mountain State that are setting pretty solid examples of transparency, but no other state agencies seem to be paying attention or are simply functioning in their ever-present silo mentality that says, ‘I’ll do my job, you do yours.’
State Auditor JB McCuskey and the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, have been working together to create a culture of transparency since the 2018 embarrassing senate impeachment of the state’s high court.
McCuskey launched the West Virginia Checkbook program, which allows citizens to view how their municipal governments are spending our tax dollars if that municipality has signed one to the program.
Today, the state’s highest court has a public relations staffer who is doing a pretty good job of emailing the state’s media outlets to make them aware of when rulings are posted and even when the justices are doing something out of the box, such as speaking to students at a school or holding arguments off-site at a university or other locale.
To those two initiatives, we say, keep it coming. This is good stuff.
Meanwhile, according to the West Virginia State Police organizational chart, the agency does not even have a director of communications who would oversee sending press releases to media outlets, which says to the public, ‘nothing to see here’ or ‘we may let you know what’s going on if we feel like it.’
The public should know state police are out there keeping our streets safe and this can be accomplished in a proactive manner like that of the West Virginia Supreme Court.
In August 2019 at the West Virginia Press Association’s annual convention, then-Chief Justice Beth Walker was asked if lower courts in West Virginia would ever adopt the same transparency measures the high court did, she paused and stopped short of saying, that’s up to them.
It’s one thing to pass laws regarding open government meetings, but it’s high time that the courts system in West Virginia and the law enforcement community take on the understanding that, No. 1, the public taxpayer has a right to know and No. 2, we fund your jobs.
Let’s embrace the light, West Virginia!
