Apparently a new day has dawned at Fairmont State University.
Kudos to President Michael Davis and this current iteration of the university’s board of governors for reinstating minors in music and theatre.
In a city that often feels like there is a void of “things to do,” this is great news from Fairmont State.
“Both options have been revised to provide additional academic training for those who have been participating in our Fairmont State Marching band, choir, theatre performances, or just anyone interested in the subject matter. We foresee these programs serving as a vital link between our academic and community programming,” College of Liberal Arts Dean Chris Kast said.
“A vital link between our academic and community programming” indeed.
That link became clearly visible in June.
For anyone who attended a performance of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in June, it became abundantly obvious how the theatre arts play a vital role in bringing Fairmont together. Some of the cast members hailed from many places outside of Marion County, while at the same time it brought together members of the community and students who, in June, had no avenue to pursue a degree in that field.
Many attendees who saw the play, did so multiple times. It is a thing that brings great joy to Fairmont, something that is greatly needed in our society as a whole.
The new minors require students take 18 credit hours to accomplish. The theatre minor will have courses in production, design, acting, directing and more. The music minor will have courses in written theory, aural theory, music business, piano, music history, ethnomusicology, major ensembles and other similar topics.
Humanities Department Chair Angela Schwer praised university leadership for the decision and pointed out how the International Thespian Society was founded at Fairmont State in 1929.
A proud pedigree has been resurrected.
Three years ago, it became quite evident how beloved those two degree programs were when the university’s administration shut down them down.
Not only did eliminating the two degree programs three years ago, create an uproar, it led to a contentious lawsuit and multiple letters to the editor here at the Times West Virginian.
Accomplish musician and former Fairmont State music professor John Schooley wrote in July 2020:
Or could this vote for elimination be an oversight in what we truly value as a society?
Among the values that are realized in the serious study of Music and Theatre include the following: historical context, discipline, aesthetics, spirit, confidence, creativity, concentration, cooperation, consistency, responsibility, talent, teamwork, imagination, dedication and the representation of other high, humane values.
He went on to state that these are the values that set us apart from the developing world and make us civilized people.
So, now we are again civilized and Fairmont State deserves a standing ovation.
