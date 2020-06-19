Numbers can often be used to tell a story.
In this case, the story is about the 100,400 West Virginians who are still left without jobs as the state, nation and world is in the midst of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
With the 12.4% unemployment rate reported for May, we believe it’s simply not the time for power companies to ask for a rate hike in The Mountain State. And while the 12.4% rate is lower than the 15-plus percent the previous month, it’s barely time to celebrate as we muddle through the governor’s phased-in program of reopening from the virus.
We urge the Public Service Commission of West Virginia should wait until the economy has recovered before allowing Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company to enact a rate increase on its customers.
The same goes for any other pending rate increase requests that have yet to come before the public.
At this time of uncertainty and chaos, West Virginians need sensible action from those individuals who have the ability to impact others’ lives, such as the PSC.
In other words, a settlement agreement allowing even what could be termed as a modest rate increase is too much for West Virginians to handle.
We applaud the AARP for its efforts to ask the PSC to suspend the pending rate increase until the economy recovers as well as their request to have the PSC trim all non-essential utility spending.
Power companies throughout the country have been postponing planned rate hikes amid the pandemic while recognizing how badly consumers are hurting right now.
Dominion Energy, which recently purchased South Carolina Electric & Gas, postponed a rate hike in April for its new customers in The Palmetto State.
As recently as May 29, Hawaii Electric suspended a $4.1 million rate hike that would have generated more than $77 million for the utility.
In Madison, Wisc., Alliant Energy decided to freeze electric and natural gas rates for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In North Carolina, officials at Duke Energy Carolina asked the N.C. Utilities Commission to delay at least 60 days a hearing for a proposed 6% rate hike the utility had filed for prior to the outbreak.
According to published reports, Duke Energy attorneys wrote: “Because the safety of the company’s customers, stakeholders, employees, and the communities we serve, as well as the safety of the Commission, its staff, the Public Staff, and the various intervenors and their representatives in this case, are matters of significant concern, and given an unprecedented and unfolding pandemic, the Company asks the Commission to take the extraordinary action of postponing the evidentiary hearing in this matter.”
So, you see, it can be done.
And despite the fact that we all will continue to wade through the uncertainty of the coronavirus, which will not go away until a proven vaccine has been developed, organizations that deal with public purse strings simply need to rethink some of their practices.
We still need to trust that we are all in this together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.